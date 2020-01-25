For Packer GM Brian Gutekunst, who balances the desire to keep the boys in the off-season, this increases the plight | National sport

GREEN BAY – Brian Gutekunst went straight from the defeat of the Green Bay Packers at the NFC Championship Game in San Francisco to the annual Senior Bowl training in Alabama and knew that the team’s unexpected success in 2019 did not guarantee anything in 2020.

Therefore, at the beginning of his third off-season as general manager of the team, Gutekunst was able to keep an overview of Friday and knew that there was no time to rest. He made it clear that he realized that even after a 13: 3 season with rookie coaches, Matt LaFleur had produced the No. 2 NFC playoffs and that they had removed a win from a berth in the Super Bowl XLIV. There are difficult decisions and areas where there is a need. I expect it again.

“Surely there is a lot of work to be done. But I’m very optimistic, ”Gutekunst said on Friday during a closing news conference at the end of the season. “Matt and his coaching staff did an excellent job in all three phases. As I said, we still have a lot to do. Excited to get there. We have a lot of decisions to make. … but I’m really excited about what we did, what we could do, and where we’re going. “

It starts with where they went with some very familiar faces – experienced right-back Bryan Bulaga, kicker Mason Crosby and defensive defender Tramon Williams, all heading for the free hand. Gutekunst said he relies on his predecessor to have strong feelings for long-time contributors – “I have a lot of Ted Thompson in me,” said Gutekunst, “(well) I want to keep them all” – but recognized This may not be the case with three players over the age of 30 and with a variety of other needs in the squad.

“I wish our roster size could be much larger than what it is. Unfortunately, it doesn’t work that way, ”said Gutekunst. “Seeing what these guys did in their careers to produce the way they produced is a great time. It meant so much to our team.”

Gutekunst discussed all three players during his 30-minute press conference and admitted that it will be difficult to do business with all three. Bulaga, who had his best season in 2012, 2013 and 2017 at the age of 30 after hurting himself at the end of the season, could get high value for money in the free agency and may not offer a discount for the hometown to post 10 seasons to stay in Green Bay.

Crosby had the best statistical season of his career and said he wanted to go back too. At the same time, Crosby could also be a free agent target for other teams willing to spend on the position.

Williams, who was with the Packers from 2007 to 2014 before leaving the independent agency, returned last year and played two seasons on his second business trip to Green Bay. He was a consistent veteran in secondary school and has shown his versatility in the past two years. With young people elsewhere in a defensive environment, it could be a relatively inexpensive insurance policy.

Bulaga said that during an ESPN Wisconsin interview on Thursday, the team failed to contact his agent Tom Condon and he was on hold for the time being.

“Bryan is a really good player,” said Gutekunst. “He obviously had a really good year. He could be outside all season, which was important. Of course we would like to have a man like Bryan Bulaga back, but we will still go through all of this and see how these things will work. “

Crosby will be 36 next season, but given that other teams – including two NFC North teams – have become dizzy on the kicker carousel, it would likely be stupid for the Packers to cut costs and choose a younger, cheaper option , Even so, Crosby had to beat training camp challenger Sam Ficken to keep his job this season, and the Packers may have to spend more time on other positions.

“Mason had a fantastic year this year, one of its best,” said Gutekunst. “From the point of view of my scout, his leg strength, his strength, his accuracy, everything is there. Mason will keep kicking for a while if he wants to, and we would definitely like to have him back. Obviously he has done it at a high level for a long time , but he’s also become a pretty big leader in our dressing room, obviously having some personal challenges he has faced this year, and his laser focus and ability to do this and work at a high level have been quite impressive. “

Gutekunst didn’t hit an encouraging chord when asked about central defender Blake Martinez, who burst into tears after losing to the 49ers on Sunday and admitted that he might have played his last blow against the Packers.

“Obviously, Blake Martinez is on,” Gutekunst said. “I think we need to take a closer look at the inside linebacker thing and make sure we’re in good hands there.”

When asked about the position of the central defender and his development, Gutekunst replied: “I think that from this position it can be very difficult to face today’s crimes because there are so many things to do, not just athletic but mentally too. And there is so much on the plates of these guys, setting the fronts, communicating at the back end, and then making the right decisions, and then covering the athletics, back and tight ends, and wearing seams. It’s difficult finding the right skills, but if you have these people, your defense is free to do a lot of things. “

Then there are the obvious shortcomings on the list where Jimmy Graham, a tight-nerved veteran, is unlikely to return, and the broad recipients behind Davante Adams have been inconsistent, to be polite. Both positions appear to be a clear need to join the freelance agency in March and the NFL draft in April, and the Packers won’t have the same financial resources they had in the freelance agency last year.

“I think there will be a bit more restrictions if we are able to do everything we want to do with the guys who are already here,” Gutekunst admitted.

Gutekunst admitted trying to get a broad receiver at the close in October – a league source said the Packers were particularly interested in Miami Dolphins across DeVante Parker, who didn’t care about the reconstruction dolphins – and could now the position need to be the largest of the club.

“We wanted to find out if it made sense to add another explosive attacking player. In my opinion, there were not many opportunities to do this, and those who had no particularly solid value, ”said Gutekunst. “I was also very optimistic that some of our young players would improve and get us where we needed to be.”

When asked what he saw from the recipient group this season, Gutekunst called Davante Adams “a first-class recipient” and highlighted Allen Lazard’s development, but admitted that the team “had never made anyone consistently admit this role.” take”. I think there will be an opportunity for these guys next year and I think that will be a position that we would like to add. “

Gutekunst also said that a long-term deal with Nose Tackle Kenny Clark, which started the fifth year of its rookie deal option, is a priority. And Gutekunst also said that the Packers will not shy away from designing a quarterback, despite the fact that two-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers “has had a really, really good year, especially because he has set himself up for a completely new system. “

“Obviously he’s still playing at elite level, but for me I was raised by Ron Wolf and Ted Thompson. If there is a quarterback that we think he can play, that’s a starter in the National Football League We will never miss that, “said Gutekunst.” I am really happy that “12” is back, very excited to see what he can do in second grade.

“Obviously, Aaron played at an elite level for a long time. When I see what he did to Matt in the first year, I’m just excited where he and the offensive can go. “

