For Packers’ Tramon Williams, a rematch with Seahawks is only a small part of the Renaissance National Sports season

GREEN BAY – Charles Woodson watched. When it comes to Tramon Williams – his protégé, his friend, his little brother – he always watches.

Woodson watched Williams join the Green Bay Packers training team in 2006, a largely unnoticed late season addition that crossed the NFL landscape to try out one after another until the Packers finally gave him a chance.

Woodson was there in the summer of the subsequent training camp when Williams not only took a squad position, but was at the end of the season with Woodson and his colleague Al Harris at the 2007 NFC Championship Game.

In the years that followed, Woodson watched Williams develop into a corner and lead the Packers post-season election parade alongside Woodson when the Packers won the Super Bowl XLV in 2010.

Woodson watched during the 2014 NFC championship game when the Packers’ inexplicable meltdown peaked when Williams was beaten in individual reporting against Seattle-based Jermaine Kearse for the crucial touchdown of 35 yards in extra time – and the Packers home and that Seahawks sent Super Bowl XLIX home. It would be – or at least it seemed at the time – Williams’ last game as a packer when he left the season as an unrestricted free agent.

And Woodson has watched this year as 36-year-old Williams have had a U-turn season and have been a key member of an emerging Packers defense that has taken the team two wins from the Super Bowl LIV post-season path that followed on Sunday a NFC division playoff meeting with the Seahawks begins at Lambeau Field.

“It’s fun to see him because he’s a big part of what they do at his age,” said Woodson, who spent seven seasons with the Packers (2006 to 2012) and retired in 2015, late last Week. “Just seeing him running around and flying around with these young people is fun to watch because he still plays out there. He shows up in films, on TV – passport separations that are part of big plays.

“I think he played really well. You hate saying” his age “because that automatically reduces your actions. I would just say that he plays good football.”

That’s him.

After returning to the Packers last year after two years with the Browns and one with the Arizona Cardinals, Williams ended the 2019 regular season with a total of 16 games (including seven starts) and recorded 41 duels, one duel, two interruptions, one forced Fumble, two fumble restores and eleven passes while playing 73.2% of the defensive snaps. When he returned to the Packers last season, Williams started 16 games (nine at Safety, seven at Corner) and had 64 tackles, a faulty recovery and four pass break-ups – but no interceptions – while he did 99.5% of the time played defensive snaps.

“You see players playing until the 30s and even 40s, but they are usually kickers and quarterbacks. It’s rare that it’s a corner, a guy who runs so much and relies on his movement skills,” said Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine, who has been Williams’ head coach at Cleveland for a season, “These are usually the first things to start.

“I just think it’s so rare for someone to take that position and just be so permanent and reliable.” I mean, he goes and goes. It’s amazing that he did it, because if you go through the history of the league, I don’t think there are too many that you can put in this category. “

Despite this longevity, less was more this season for Williams, who held the position of the nickel slot to frequently convey his long-standing insights to younger outside corners Jaire Alexander and Kevin King.

“It was amazing,” said Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who was Williams’ team-mate during his first business trip to Green Bay – also during the Super Bowl XLV run, when Williams had three interceptions after the season, including one for which he was 70 yards had returned a touchdown in Atlanta in the division round. “He’s got the ‘wow’ factor he always had from the first time he was here.”

“I remember hearing the stories about him playing on the ‘Green Machine’, the (Packers’) basketball team that went around and trampled on a team they faced – that We don’t do it anymore. It was an off-season thing – (but) only to hear about his athleticism. (Then he had) the pick-six against Atlanta in the 11 playoffs and (and then) he came back and kept playing for football at an advanced age. “

“Not many people make it that long, especially for his position. That year he received an all-pro vote that was earned. He is a very reliable man in the locker room – it has always been this way – but he is also a man of wisdom.

“What helped him a lot was playing with Charles and being friends with Charles. He has the same charisma as Charles. Just talk to him and (not) know what he thinks, it would be nice if he sent him on the right track in his last year. “

Williams has not publicly stated whether he could retire after the season. After returning last year, he signed a two-year contract for $ 10 million. As this contract expires, it is unclear whether the Packers will bring it back or whether he wants to continue playing.

Instead, he focused on the Packers’ surprising 13-3 season and post-season opportunity. Sunday’s game will be his first playoff game since losing the NFC title in 2014. From this Super Bowl XLV squad, only Williams, Rodgers, right-wing attacker Bryan Bulaga and kicker Mason Crosby are left.

“I haven’t been in the playoffs for four years. Four years,” said Williams. “You learn to appreciate those opportunities. That’s what I’m doing. I’m staying right now.”

“If you asked me that a few years ago, I would have a different opinion because at that point I was in the playoffs every year and the opportunity was always there. I had the opportunity to go to different places to see how different places run and how different teams are built, from top to bottom. I understand that not every team can say that. I definitely put up with everything.

“I’m looking forward to the opportunity and will definitely play for Aaron and a few other guys. I think we still have four people on the Super Bowl team: Aaron, Bulaga and Mason and me. You are learning to play for these guys.”

While Williams said that he appreciated being back in Green Bay and having another chance to play against the Seahawks after the last game, he insisted that he not enter this game with any additional evidence.

“It’s one of the ways that you live and learn from. Ideally, I didn’t want to go out as a packer. If I did, I would live with it. There is no doubt about it. But I was grateful enough for another one I will be grateful forever, “Williams said.” I am just glad that I have the chance to put this shirt back on. I don’t think the emotions are behind which team it is (against). A completely different team that you currently have, and we have a different team. Everything is different in the situation. “

But Woodson knew better, of course. When the Packers cut him in February 2013 – something that annoyed him and bothered to a certain extent at the time – Woodson returned to the Oakland Raiders and played three more seasons, picking up a Pro Bowl selection in 2015 with some Woodson regretted his second chance there.

Just like he thinks Williams is in Green Bay.

“There is no doubt,” said Woodson. “I think whenever you play somewhere for a long period of time and it doesn’t end the way you want it would be great to come back and get some relief, however it ends.

“It must be fun for him to go out there and be part of this defense. It’s great to have a second chance, I think. It’s great in every part of your life. Because you can go back and maybe do some things differently than you would have done the first time or would have done the first time. “