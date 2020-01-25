For Pro Bowl without kick-off, Cordarrelle Patterson says that specialists get no respect

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Bears ‘Cordarrelle Patterson was voted a special teamer in the Pro Bowl, although the Saints’ Deonte Harris is the return specialist of the NFC.

However, they will not return during Sunday’s Pro Bowl. The NFL eliminated kick-off six years ago in the all-star game. This week, the competition presented an alternative to onside kicks: the team that scores can give the opponent the ball out of 25 or perform a fourth and 15 game from his own 25 – and keep the ball when they switch.

Patterson will still treat points, but has made practice snaps at the recipient.

“I’m just going outside and fit in, man,” he said this week. “That’s it, man – we specialists, we try to change the game for many of us. We do not get the recognition that we should do that. Special teams, that’s a big, big, big part of football. We change the field position. “

Does he feel like it’s going away?

“There is always a new rule,” he said. “They’re trying to eliminate us, but we just have to show up every Sunday, Monday, and Thursday. And show them what we’re capable of.”