For so long, Super Bowl favorites – Titans stun Lamar Jackson’s Ravens

Loading...

The Baltimore Ravens, the top seed in the AFC playoffs and the favorite to win the Super Bowl, were overwhelmed Saturday night by the Tennessee Titans, 28-12, losing at home after costly mistakes by star star Lamar Jackson. .

The Titans, who have won nine of their last 12 games, including after the season, are the lowest seeded team in the conference, but quickly postponed the Ravens forcing turnovers and describing Baltimore’s offensive offense as unstable. for most of the season.

Tennessee was led by Derrick Henry, who ran for 195 yards and even threw for a touchdown. Henry became the first to return from the 1970 AFL-NFL merger to perform more than 180 yards in three consecutive games. Ryan Tannehill, who took the Titans’ lead during the sixth game of the season, had two touchdowns and a rush. He threw for just 88 meters. But most importantly, he did not return the ball.

The same could not be said for Jackson, who is likely to be voted the NFL’s Most Valuable Player next month. He threw two steals and pulled once for a high turnover of three. The Ravens, with four failed fourth-quarter conversions and several penalties, remained in a poor position on the pitch all night. Jackson was forced to throw the ball 59 times, with a high career mark.

Baltimore’s fantastic offense led the league to points this season, but it stopped standing in front of Tennessee’s defensive line. The Titans have repeatedly forced the Ravens into third- and long-haul situations, and while Jackson converted quite a number of them, the drivers often fall behind.

It was the second consecutive road victory in the playoffs for Tennessee, which lifted the New England Patriots coach a week ago to Foxborough. It is the first time the Titans have won two playoff games in the same season since 1999-2000, when Tennessee lost to the Super Bowl at the St. Louis Rams.

For the Ravens, Saturday night’s defeat was a second consecutive playoff loss. Playing at home a year ago in the wild card round, Baltimore was overthrown by the Los Angeles Chargers. The Ravens have lost three of their last four playoff games, going into the 2012-13 season when Baltimore won the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl.

Get more sports in your inbox

Get the Star’s Sports Headlines e-mail newsletter for a daily roundup of the latest great news.

Subscribe now