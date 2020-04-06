For some Indian employees, COVID-19 increases salaries by 25 percent

In India, where the New Jersey-based company employs about 203,700 workers, this life lock has been disrupted for many because access to food and other raw materials has become difficult.

Reuters Bangalore

latest update: March 27, 2020, 7:22 PM IST

Brian Humphries, CEO of Cognizant Technology Solutions, said he pays an additional 25 percent of the base fee to some employees in India and the Philippines because most of its naval staff is done from home due to the Cronavios epidemic.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called on the country’s 1.3 billion people to stay home for three weeks under the greatest siege anywhere, shut down Asia’s third-largest economy and lay off millions of economically vulnerable people.

Earlier this week, the Philippine Congress gave President Rodrigo Duterte additional emergency powers to prevent the rapid spread of coronavirus. It was also the first country in Southeast Asia to take countermeasures.

“We are all facing a crisis that poses new challenges every day. Even with all the preparation and foresight … the idea that we or anyone else could make a toy book to predict the full impact of COVID-19,” he said. it’s difficult.” Humphreys told Reuters in a letter to his staff.

In India, where the New Jersey-based company employs about 203,700 workers, this life lock has been disrupted for many because access to food and other raw materials has become difficult.

“I appreciate that many of you are working on very long days, weekends. Some of you have spent almost all of your personal time helping customers and colleagues,” Humphries said. .

Employees up to the level of a colleague are eligible for additional fees.

India’s huge outsourcing industry has struggled with a home-based scenario in which companies are trying to discover business plans.

Cognizant, based in India, has made it possible to operate from home by providing new laptops and encryption desktops for employees, as well as providing additional bandwidth.

The surcharge covers more than two-thirds of India’s workforce.

“(The company) is experiencing the effects of this public health emergency on both sides of the demand and fulfillment of our jobs, from London to Mumbai to Manila and New York,” Humphries said.

(Tags ToTranslate) accent