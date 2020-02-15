[for-some-rationale,-the-convertible-roof-on-this-aston-martin-goes-31-mph]

The new Vantage Roadster retains the record for … quickest roof?

The Aston Martin Vantage Roadster may perhaps not be the most highly effective, the coolest or the quickest, but it has the swiftest *roof*.

The adage about the whole getting increased than the sum of its elements applies to the automotive industry as very well as everything. You need to by no means purchase a car or truck centered on the horsepower or torque on your own, no matter how outstanding. But what about a vehicle that retains the report for swiftest convertible roof? Which is … some thing we have in no way heard in advance of.

You can thank Aston Martin for bringing that neglected spec to the forefront with its new Vantage Roadster, which was unveiled this 7 days. It is the convertible companion to the Vantage Coupe, but alternatively of relying on pedestrian specs like velocity (190 MPH greatest) or to 60 time (three.7 seconds) to set it apart, the marque produced it crystal clear that when other convertibles get without end to retract their roofs (a travesty!), the Vantage Roadster has the swiftest “fully automated automotive convertible roof” on the market place.

How quickly are we speaking? According to Aston Martin, the material hood can be reduced in six.seven seconds and raised in six.eight seconds with a prime velocity of 31 MPH. Verify it out in action beneath:

Alright, absolutely sure, it’s a very little underwhelming since it’s just a bunch of cloth folding up, but still! In a crowded luxury sports motor vehicle sector, businesses will do anything to stand out, and Aston Martin cannot be knocked for striving. Following all, it wants to pull out all the stops to continue to be afloat.

You can go through extra about the Vantage Roadster right here. In the U.S., it will start at $161K, and deliveries are set to start among April and June 2020. When you pull up to the cars and trucks and coffee meetup in this, go ahead and say you have received the swiftest car or truck in the world — no need to have to mention you’re chatting about the roof.