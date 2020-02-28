[for-syrians-fleeing-idlib,-turkish-border-wall-gets-symbol-of-their-plight]

Internally displaced Syrian small children walk in the vicinity of the wall in Atmah IDP camp, positioned in close proximity to the border with Turkey, Syria February 26, 2020. ― Reuters pic

ATMEH (Syria), Feb 28 ― When Hassan Mighlaj’s household ran from the bombs battering their village in northwest Syria, they came up from a wall: An imposing gray concrete wall, topped with barbed wire and spanning the border with Turkey to block their way in.

So Mighlaj is creating a small hut with cement blocs alongside the wall for shelter. “We have nowhere still left but the wall mainly because there’s no place. And I want my kids to stay shut to me,” the 45-yr-old development employee told Reuters.

The wall, a few metres superior, has turn out to be element of day by day everyday living for family members like Mighlaj’s who escaped an army offensive in northwest Syria to acquire refuge close to the border.

Just about a million people today have fled battling in the Idlib location around the last a few months, the most important exodus of Syria’s 9-year war.

Stuck at the closed-off Turkish border, some have produced their new homes together the wall. Families use it to prop up tarpaulin tents or construct makeshift shelters. Folks dangle clothes to dry on the wall. Boys enjoy a game of striving to climb it and one particular male has set up a fence at the wall to plant onions.

But the barrier is a image of how folks who fled President Bashar al-Assad have no area still left to go as Syrian troops, with Russian backing, achieve ground in the country’s last significant rebel stronghold.

There was no home for Mighlaj’s wife and little ones nearby in the Atmeh camp, exactly where blue and white tents stretch out across the town, already overflowing with Syrians uprooted by other battles previously in the war.

If the army marches in the direction of the border, he suggests he will be the 1st to cross the wall, even if it kills him. “There’s no question. I have little ones. There is no other solution, useless or alive.”

Powering the wall are watchtowers and fortified fences in a zone patrolled by soldiers close to the clock.

“Today men and women are seeking shelter at the Turkish wall, this wall that was set up to keep us out,” explained Abu Sham, 25, who fled his village in Idlib.

He tried to get as considerably away from the frontlines as doable.

“If I went elsewhere, the regime would progress there too. Now we’re at the last level at the wall,” he explained. If combating reaches the border, “people will both get slaughtered in this article or we will go into Turkey, one particular way or one more.” ― Reuters