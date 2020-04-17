We knew it was coming, but it really hurts. Due to the national shutdown, stay in home order and uncertainty about when the big rally will be safe again during the coronavirus epidemic, San Diego Comic-Con has been canceled for the first time in the history of the event. The big rally was supposed to be held on July 26-26, but now the biggest week of Jikodom has been canceled.

The SDC joins the long list of major events canceled or rescheduled in the context of national shutdowns and social distance. Seattle’s Panna City Comic Con closed for the first time and was reset in August (though it’s doubtful whether that new date will happen). Riddop, which runs the ECCC, also made the difficult decision to cancel BookCan earlier this week in a severe blow to writers and readers.

Other media events such as South by Southwest, The Cannes Film Festival and many more smaller concerts have been canceled. Comic-Con, however, had the largest con and grandfather of them all, with an attendance of 5.7. Due to its size, the cancellation seems logical and of course inevitable in the current state of the nation, but it is still rough.

When the SDCC organizer, Comic-Con International, decided to cancel the management by managing the WonderCon in Anaheim, they considered how effective it would be but made the right choice. They said:

Countless attendees save and plan for its conferences every year, and recognizing how many exhibitors and stakeholders rely on its events for a large portion of their lives, they hope to reduce COVID-19 concerns over the summer ant health advisor’s continuous monitoring and recent California governor statements Made that year this year Will not be safe to go ahead with the plan.

Although fans will be able to transfer their passes to SDC 2021, their understandable sorrow today in many corners of Giokdom.

For one thing, Comic-Con and other cons are not just places for big studios and stars. These guys will be fine. But the con floors of the SDC and others are filled with hundreds of small vendors, artists, publishers, writers and more who rely on these national cons for exposure and vital income. Closing the CONC circuit for a year means a financial disaster to so many indie artists, and it’s a huge loss.

However it is a loss for the fans, of which I regard myself as one. Most of our people work at home and treat us the most online, see our friends and fellow fans in person, Cons Cons are great, and there’s no other con like SDCC. Feeling like you’re in the center of the gifted universe, friends are part of this huge party filled with friends and veins who love this stuff. This is something that cannot replace any on-line con or live tweets.

Many people plan their whole year around the SDCC and so although it is for the best, losing it this year is especially painful. But hopefully, that means next year’s party will be even more special and amazing. In true SDC fashion, we are already in alignment for it.

