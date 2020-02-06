For the first time in 9 years, Osaka is no longer Japan’s top pocket grabbing prefecture

OSAKA – The number of cases that the police found in Osaka Prefecture in 2019 when bags were torn decreased by 146 to 254 compared to the previous year, police sources said.

As the preliminary total was less than the 259 cases registered in Tokyo, Osaka, according to the Osaka Prefectural Police, was no longer the best bag-opening prefecture in the country for the first time in nine years.

With the exception of 2010, Osaka has had the highest number of cases in the country’s 47 prefectures since 1976, where you could snap and snap.

After a peak of 10,973 cases in 2000, the number of bag snatching cases in Osaka began to decrease, with the total number in 2019 now being only 2.3 percent of that of the peak year.

The Osaka police believe the decline is due to the increasing presence of surveillance cameras, the arrest of repeat offenders and awareness-raising. Bag snatching was excluded from the list of crimes by the prefectural police that underwent intense raids that year.

The number of sack removal cases uncovered by police in the city of Sakai in Osaka last year was six, up from 47 in 2017. In the period from two years to March 2019, the number of surveillance cameras installed in the city increased by up to six around 400 to 2,035.

“While there is no doubt that security cameras have played a role (to prevent bags being snatched), the outcome has been the result of extensive measures, including community crime fighting,” said a Sakai city government official.

Kiyoji Ikeda, deputy head of Osaka Police’s Crime Prevention Center, noted that sackcloths are often used by women and the elderly, and said, “We are committed to continuing to fight such crimes rigorously.”