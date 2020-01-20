For the first time since the elections, the British Prime Minister defeated Brexit legislation

% MINIFYHTML5c948ba6f4483b6722b67003f7b13aeb12%

The British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government was defeated in Parliament on Monday for the first time since the December elections and the House of Representatives voted for a measure to protect the rights of European Union citizens in Britain after the Brexit.

The Johnson Conservative Party won a large majority in the lower house, the Lower House, in the December 12 vote, and legislators quickly passed the legislation needed to ratify their exit agreement with Brussels earlier this month.

The legislation now passes through the House of Lords, where the government has no majority.

Although the upper chamber is not expected to block approval of the bill, it is trying to make changes.

Members of the House of Lords voted 270 to 229 for an amendment proposed by the EU Liberal Democrats, which would automatically give eligible EU citizens in the UK the right to stay after the Brexit, instead of to submit a request to the government to do this.

It would also ensure that they receive physical proof of their right to stay. The government has only said that people will get a ‘secure digital status’, which is a link to their passport.

Last week, the Verxit coordinator of the European Parliament, Guy Verhofstadt, said that Britain had told him that he was studying the possibility of providing a physical document to EU citizens, but Johnson’s spokesman said he was not on was aware of any plan.

Later the government suffered two other defeats at the House of Lords, because of the power of the British courts to deviate from the judgments of the Court of Justice of the European Communities after Brexit.

He is again beaten Tuesday, when members will vote on an amendment that would guarantee the protection of refugee children, a promise made by Johnson’s predecessor, Theresa May, but absent from his legislation.

Any change in legislation by the House of Lords must return to the House of Commons to be approved and may still be withdrawn.