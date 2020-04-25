For the Peace Corps Peace Association Peace Peace Peace Corps, No Healthy Season

(DUMFRIES, Va.) – After just two weeks in a hotel room in the Virginia area, 40 minutes outside Washington, Kelsea Mensh is ready to return home.

A few weeks later, the 22-year-old Peace Corps volunteer completed a year of service in the Dominican Republic. She loves being in the “pueblo” that surrounds families and children. She is working on a school improvement plan and raising money to install hand washing stations to help provide drinking water to the community. She was filled with intent and joy to complete the rest of her service for the remaining two years.

Then an email came, followed by a phone call. Peace Corps is attracting all volunteers out of work around the world due to concerns about coronavirus. There was no hand washing station. There will be no time to say goodbye.

In a message posted on the Peace Corps website last month, Director Jody Olsen said the decision to suspend operations was a difficult one. “Fortunately, we were able to safely evacuate each of our offices, avoiding the conditions to close the barriers overseas as the borders and airspace were blocked to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” she said. heard her.

Responding to questions, the agency said about 7,000 volunteers were expelled from 60 countries. Upon their return to the United States, they were asked to set aside two weeks.

Peace Corps declined to comment on whether anyone had tried to coronavirus.

Although she is grateful for their expulsion, Mensh said she is concerned about the people who should leave them in the Dominican Republic. Mensh said: “I told my mother in tears I didn’t say goodbye, and we all started crying.” Mensh’s mother, Holly Balcom, a fourth-grade teacher, said, ‘I didn’t say goodbye to these kids, either,’ Mensh said.

As a carrier of tuberculosis infection, the 54-year-old Balcom virus may be at risk of coronavirus infection. Once migrated, Mensh had nowhere else to live. What can she do? How could she come home and protect her family? Although she was not infected with a common disease, her discharge forced her to fly three international flights.

Kelsea Mensh poses for a photo gallery in the lobby of a vacation Inn Express in Dumfries, Va., Wednesday April 1, 2020, the last day of the week dedicated to her there after her departure from the Peace Corps in the Dominican Republic.

Jacquelyn Martin – AP

The Peace Corps put Mensh in a hotel in his hometown to isolate her so it was not her mother’s health risk. She chose a Holiday Inn Express which is five minutes from her mother’s house.

Mensh said “Peace Corps is very supportive.” They sent an email and said they would pay for a hotel within 14 days with more food. You leave the job you love. It’s hard. But I’m very thank the Peace Corps for helping me with my accommodation so that my mother can stay safe. ”

While sitting at the hotel, Mensh and her mother noticed they could be between 6 feet (1.8 meters) of each other when outside – no touching was allowed. “So we have lunch outside. You can’t embrace each other, but it doesn’t matter, “Balcom said.” We’re just grateful to have her home safe. “

Jakob Leichtman, 23, and Jack Cashmere, 22, have been working together in the Peace Corps in Ecuador for two months and are waiting for their first jobs when they are deported. Instead of putting his 72-year-old father in danger, Leichtman decided to stay with his colleague at the Cashmere family home in Bethesda, Maryland.

Jack Cashmere, left, and Jakob Leichtman showed the picture outside of Cashmere’s parents in Bethesda, Md., April 1, 2020, where the two are completing their self-time.

Jacquelyn Martin – AP

“It’s not worth living in a hotel,” Leichtman said, “and I’m not sure when the Peace Corps can afford it, if that. I have to look for a job now. Three-year plans.” to go. ”Leichtman later decided that he would not look for a job to keep the risk of infection to his father.

Olsen, director of the Peace Corps, said the agency had already begun preparations for the deployment.

“Volunteers who wish to return to their host countries or seek a new job will be seriously considered next year,” she said. “Obviously, the Peace Corps has not closed its seats, and volunteers can return to regular activities if the weather allows.”

Leichtman says he’s looking into that. Leichtman said, “I was accepted into the undergraduate program and waited for feedback from a few others that I had used,” Leichtman said, “but the Peace Corps was and will always be the dream. “

Mensh has no plans to finish her two-year job because she is worried because she worries how long a process can be.

Mensh said: “Most of us volunteers are on this train.” We would love to have our services completed, but there is a lot of insecurity and uncertainty in waiting and putting our lives on hold to try to get back to what it was. can be six months or more. “

Mensh dreamed of being a nurse and looking at the classes needed to apply for nursing schools.

“I know a lot of Peace Corps volunteers are looking for work now and trying to get to work at a difficult time to find a job,” she said. “It’s not easy, but there is a saying in the Dominican Republic, ‘Hay que seguir echando pa’ lante ‘-‘ I just got ahead ‘- so that’s my opinion now.”

