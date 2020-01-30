For this reason, Kawhi Leonard has internal knowledge about the pilot and the Kobe Bryant helicopter – Up News Info

Kawhi Leonard speaks after the death of Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna in a terrible helicopter accident.

The basketball legend and his daughter, along with seven other people, died in the Sunday accident in Calabasas, California.

Leonard explained that he often used the same helicopter and the same pilot, Ara Zobayan, to travel around California.

The Clippers player said that many things go through his mind after the shocking accident and said he plans to make some changes.

He said this about the deceased pilot: “I talked to him about that before our move to Los Angeles. I just saw how (Kobe) came and went from Newport (beach) and said he did it for about 17 years. “

Leonard confirmed that he often flew with Zobayan on the same day as Bryant.

He shared: “I feel this way … I mean … the things you hear, you still don’t know what’s real. I really can’t talk about it. I don’t know. I remember not always. There are many thoughts in my head. “Great boy. Super nice. He was one of the best drivers. That’s a man you ask me to take you from city to city. He is just still surreal. He will leave me and say that he is going to look for Kobe, and Kobe said & # 39; hello & # 39; or will simply say: & # 39; I just left Kobe and he said hello & # 39 ;. Then it’s a crazy interaction. He is a good guy and I am sorry for everyone “.

Leonard said that Bryant’s death is something he will never overcome.

He confessed: “It is sad every day. You know, you feel that life is not real once you see these little monuments or the images that people put on your face and the year they were born and the year they were born he died. He has not yet joined everything. “

He concluded by saying: “Only the competitive momentum, I just want to do everything I can, on and off the field, to be a better player. I mean, it’s a lot. It is difficult to think about the conversation we now had together, briefly summarized in one sentence. Just everything he did. It’s just that motivation. I thought about him every game. He (was) a sense of momentum for me last year while he was trying to get that championship. “

The world still mourns Kobe’s death.

