DUMFRIES, Va >> After two weeks alone in a hotel room in suburban Virginia, 40 minutes outside Washington, Kelsea Mensh was ready to go home.

A few weeks earlier, the 22-year-old Peace Corps volunteer completed a year of service in the Dominican Republic. She loved being in her “Pueblo” surrounded by families and children alive. She worked on a school improvement project and applied for funding to install handwashing stations to help provide running water to her community. He was filled with purpose and excited to meet his remaining two years of service.

Then an email came, followed by a phone call. Peace Corps has pulled all its volunteers into projects around the world because of concerns about the coronavirus. There would be no hand-washing station. Wouldn’t even be time to say goodbye.

In a message posted on the Peace Corps website last month, Director Jody Olsen said the decision to temporarily suspend operations was difficult. “Fortunately, we were able to safely evacuate each of our posts, avoiding a situation where Volunteers would have been blocked overseas as borders and spaces when they were shut down to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” he said.

In response to questions, the agency said about 7,000 volunteers had been evacuated from 60 countries. When they returned to the United States, they were asked to self quarantine for two weeks.

Peace Corps declined to comment on whether anyone evacuated tested positive for the coronavirus.

Although he is grateful to have been evacuated, Mensh said he is very worried about the community he has left behind in the Dominican Republic. “I told my mother with tears that I didn’t get to say goodbye, and we both started crying,” Mensh said. Menshs ’mother, Holly Balcom, a fourth-grade teacher, said,‘ I didn’t get to say goodbye to the kids here, either, ”Mensh recalled.

As a cancer survivor with viral-induced asthma, the 54-year-old Balcom could be particularly vulnerable to coronavirus infection. Once evacuated, Mensh had nowhere else to stay. What can he do? How can she come home and keep her family safe? Though she was not exposed to any known infection, her evacuation was forced to travel to three international airports.

Peace Corps put Mensh in a hotel in his hometown to isolate himself so he would not risk his mother’s health. She chose a Holiday Inn Express that was a five-minute drive from her mother’s house.

“Peace bodies have been very supportive,” Mensh said. “They sent an email and said they would reimburse a hotel for 14 days in your city with a salary for food. You’re leaving your job that you like. It was hard. But I have a lot of gratitude for Body Peace be upon me to have a place to live so that my mother can be safe. ”

While staying at the hotel, Mensh and her mother realized they could be within 6 feet (1.8 meters) of each other if outside – no touching allowed. “So we had a picnic meal outside. You couldn’t hug each other, but it didn’t matter,” Balcom said. “We were just grateful to have her home and safe.”

Jakob Leichtman, 23, and Jack Cashmere, 22, served together in the Peace Corps in Ecuador for two months and were awaiting their first assignment when they were evacuated. Instead of putting his 72-year-old father at risk, Leichtman decided to stay with his fellow evacuees at the Cashmere family home in Bethesda, Maryland.

“It’s less lonely than staying in a hotel,” Leichtman said, “and I wasn’t sure when the peaceful corpses could be reimbursed, if at all. I have to get a job now. Plan for the next three years to disappear. ”Leichtman later decided not to pursue work in order to keep infection risk lower for his father.

Olsen, director of the Peace Corps, said the agency was already planning for the time when operations could resume.

“Volunteers who seek to return to their host country or seek a new assignment will receive quick consideration over the next year,” his message said. “To be clear, the Peace Corps are not closing their posts, and Volunteers will be able to return to normal activities as soon as conditions allow.”

Leichtman said he considered it.

“I was accepted into a graduate program and waiting to hear back from someone else that I was applying to,” Leichtman said, “but Peace Corps was and still is the dream.”

Mensh does not plan to complete two years of his service because he worries how long a process could be.

“A lot of us volunteers in the same boat,” Mensh said. “We would like to end our service, but there is so much insecurity and uncertainty in waiting and putting our lives on pause to try to get back to what may be six months or more.”

Mensh dreams of becoming a nurse and looks at first grade to apply for nursing schools.

“I know a lot of fellow peace volunteers are looking for work right now and are trying to enter the job market in one of the worst times to find a job,” he said. “It’s not easy, but there’s a saying in the Dominican Republic, ” So you have to keep moving forward ‘-‘ so is my mentality now. ‘