For Valentine’s Day 20 lingerie that she will also wear

In Rihanna’s words: “Women should wear lingerie for themselves,” and if Rihanna says so, it should be so. This is not to stop you from shopping for Valentine’s Day lingerie, but you should pay attention to Ms. Fenty’s words (she knows what she is talking about). Indeed, lingerie can be a great gift – if you know what you’re doing.

Many women like to wear lingerie, which is done at their own request. There is something to be said about wearing absurdly luxurious underwear under clothing, especially when it is unknown to others. It’s like a secret thrill. Even something as simple as wearing the same colored bra and the same underwear makes us feel like we’re together.

What we don’t appreciate is someone else’s imagination, imposed on us under the guise of a selfless gesture and a thoughtful gift. We are women, we are smart and we see through you and your “gift”.

But it is possible to buy lingerie for your significant other without having to prove yourself a skeeve. It is about intention and expectation. If you buy intricate lace because that’s what you want to show your lady, you’ve already failed – it’s about her, not you. So you have to put your own wishes and ideas in the background.

Before you start shopping for lingerie for women in your life, do your research (we ask for you). Remember who you are buying for. If you’ve been careful enough to notice that she’s not wearing ruffled and lace underwear, don’t buy her – it’s that simple. You also want to do her best to find out what size you’re looking for so as not to buy anything at all not fit. And if you don’t want to get caught while browsing your friend’s panties and bras, there are many safer options.

Below are 20 lingerie pieces with different levels of fantasy and comfort that she actually wants to wear. If that makes her feel sexy and confident, isn’t that the best gift?

Eberjey Iona Point D’esprit playsuit in stretch modal with tulle trim

You can’t go wrong with black, and this playsuit by Eberjey manages to find the perfect balance between sweetness and comfort. The tulle details make it a lingerie look, but she can still wear it while just lounging around the house.

Morgan Lane Lucy Heart Bra and Cupid Panty

This set by Morgan Lane is aggressively designed on Valentine’s topics. However, if you know that she likes to feel festive, she will appreciate the abundance of pink and red (and of course the heart). The soft cup bra and the French polka dot mesh ensure a comfortable fit, so that she can also wear it beyond V-Day. We also have no idea who Johnny is.

Cosabella Teddy Sheer Lace Bodysuit

Red lace for Valentine’s Day? Okay, sure, it’s a little cliché, but this cosabella body is a nice entry-level piece. Another great thing about a bodysuit is that if she feels a bit daring, she can pull a jacket over it (or none at all) and wear it outside the house.

Araks Antonia Bralette and Isabella Panty

This set is for the uncomplicated, no-frills girl. The color scheme is still thematic, just less obvious: it’s more of a muted purple than a striking red, and the baked crochet braid is more magenta than real pink. Both the bra and panties are made of 100% cotton so that she can actually breathe – perfect for the days when she wants to command but can’t.

Myla London Covent Garden satin bra and silk blend briefs

At some point your girl just wants to have a little imagination, even if she doesn’t do anything special. The Myla London Covent Garden bra and briefs are perfect if they feel bluish and want to pick me up quickly. The dust-blue satin made of a silk blend feels luxurious compared to your usual cotton underwear, but the full-surface bra and briefs allow you to wear it under practically anything.

Lunya washable silk dream set

If you are really having problems with what you can get, you will definitely like this sleep from Lunya. The matching silk top and matching shorts feel like extravagant lingerie, but she’ll actually be able to sleep in it. It also includes a silk hair tie (to ward off bad hair days) and a sleep mask if she just can’t stand looking at you.

Hearts only Coucou Lola Babydoll Set

One of the more impractical options on the list is that there is no other word to describe this Only Hearts babydoll set than cute. The set includes the sheer Swiss Dot robe and the matching string (no bra, sorry). It’s cute, a little retro, and not quite as functional, but sometimes that’s what a girl wants.

Stella McCartney Knickers of the weekend

These cheeky (do you understand?) Panties are a nifty return to the days of the week that were once popular. You will never forget whether it is Saturday or Sunday again.

Lonely Hollie bralette and panties made of stretch bamboo and lace with soft cup

Lonely creates lingerie with comfort, and this bralette and the matching briefs are no different. The briefs are cut in a retro, high-waisted silhouette, which means that they look flattering to all body types. The lace accents and the antique rose color give them a delicate, feminine feeling.

Agent Provocateur Rozlyn Leavers underwired bra and panties made of lace and stretch tulle

When you think of lingerie, especially Valentine’s Day lingerie, you are probably thinking of two things: lace and red. This Agent Provocateur set is the epitome of Cupid’s Day lingerie. However, it is not that it is only suitable for special occasions.

Loup Charmant – camisole and briefs in organic cotton with a floral pattern

Grandma panties (yes, grandma panties) are making a comeback! Yay! Even though it may not be good news for you, women everywhere are looking forward to the return of the fully covered Bloomer. Loup Charmants camisoles and briefs celebrate this trend with a floral pattern that even grandmas would like.

Journelle Natalia lace thong bodysuit with satin trim

This journelle body is … a lot, but when it comes to lingerie, you can’t go wrong with black lace in the end. Besides, it’s just a pretty piece of clothing (fabric?) And the bow will make her feel like a gift because after all it’s the real gift.

La Perla short silk satin slip dress with scoop neck

A slip dress is a foolproof option, especially if you’re concerned about size. It may look simple, but it’s La Perla and that’s all that matters. A slip is a versatile thing, so it can have a lot of wear and tear from it. she can put it on and relax, put it on for bed, or even wear it for a night.

J.Crew nightie made of end-on-end cotton

Isn’t it so cute when girls steal your shirts to sleep in, just to never give them back? We know it’s adorable, but as much as we love borrowing your button-downs, this J.Crew nightie wouldn’t bother us either. Note Note.

Cuup The Balconette and The Bikini in Leopard

Cuup is one of the brands leading the fight for inclusiveness in lingerie, and their ethos is reflected in their products. Her bras and underwear are relatively simple, but sometimes it’s just better (especially when it comes to underwear) and more importantly, her bra sizes range from A-H.

Le Petit Trou Black Falaise Bralette and Black Brionne Briefs

You may know that your friend secretly loves Valentine’s Day, but would never admit it. Or maybe she’s a goth with a little weakness. Either way, this Le Petit Trou set will please the girl who claims his heart is black, but occasionally wants to indulge his girly side (without going overboard).

Kiki De Montparnasse balconette bra with lace insert and panties

This is the set you get when you know (and we know) that she loves to wear lingerie. Kiki De Montparnasse is not for the faint of heart, and this set doesn’t mess around (hence the price). If she strongly identifies with Julia Fox in Uncut Gems, this is the right set for her.

The Great Eros Forma bustier and high waist thong

Just the thought of wearing a bustier sounds uncomfortable, but The Great Eros has managed to solve the problem with their Forma bustier. The bustier is built more like a structured bralette and the gathered back makes it less tight and actually lets it breathe. You know, that’s kind of important.

Printed stretch modal jersey chemise by HVN with lace trim

What’s nicer than a cherry print shirt? Not many things, and this stretch modal jersey will never make you want to take it off. The print is playful and youthful without being strange.

Tekla Fabrics cotton terry bathrobe with hood

While silk robes are theoretically fun, they offer little warmth and comfort. But when you come out of the shower, you want to be wrapped in something warm, not cold silk. This old school robe from Tekla Fabrics makes the transition from hot water to freezing air much more bearable.

