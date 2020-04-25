Forbes finally admits that Kanye West is a billionaire but the rapper is not happy, here’s why

Kanye West’s struggle to find his way to Forbes’ list of billionaires has finally come to an end. The American rapper is now second only to Jay-Z in making the list for sneaker line YG and real estate business.

Kanye was behind Forbes and was under pressure to keep him on the list for a long time, but the magazine did not do so due to lack of evidence. However, after all the necessary evidence was provided by Kanye, he made it to the list.

According to the latest Forbes estimates, Kanne’s net worth now stands at .3 1.3 billion. However, the magazine reports that Kanye is still claiming to be richer than he is. “It’s not a billion. It’s 3 .3 billion because no one on Forbes knows how to count.” Text West to Forbes.

However, Forbes took the report lightly: “For years, Forbes has maintained an unofficial” Trump regime “- the future president takes whatever he deems fit, participates from and respects from there. Like patrons, like Mentee. Ten-point clubs.” Welcome to Kanei. You may not like our number, but you should join the top company in that regard. This.

Meanwhile, Kanye West’s philanthropic aid has recently provided 100,000,000 meals to those in need in Los Angeles. The rapper also donated to the V Woman Empowerment Charity in Chicago, Illinois.

