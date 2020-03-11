Forbes removes the article that calls for Biden to conduct a cognitive assessment

Earlier on Wednesday morning, Forbes published a piece entitled, “Does Joe Biden have Dementia? Does it matter?” by Senior Contributor Elizabeth Bauer. But the business magazine removed it from the website and hid it from its readers.

According to a cached version, Bauer highlighted several examples of pundits referring to Biden’s bizarre behavior and explained the makeup of a cognitive assessment:

… the test … is intended for a specific purpose: to screen individuals for dementia or mild cognitive impairment. It consists of tasks such as drawing a clock face, calling animals based on online drawings, reciting a set of numbers back and forth, listing as many words as you can think of that start with the letter “f”, and similar questions by one. a total of 30 points, with 26 points needed to “overcome” screening, and a smaller reduction by differentiating between mild cognitive impairment and dementia.

Bauer said the questions would be “trivial” to a person who has no problem:

These are not “called questions”; It is not an IQ or is it designed to erase nuances. But if a person really has a deterioration, the test will really identify it.

He then said that Biden would have to take the test to set theories and critics down:

Which means yes, if Biden’s gaffes and his outbursts are simply “Biden being Biden,” there should be an easy enough answer: Biden could take the screening test as easily as Trump, and pass it with just as easily, and then everyone can simply report the problem – unless, in other words, the claims of Republicans that he has been pushed and manipulated in this election against his own self-interest, and better left for retirement, are really substantiated.

Hours later, the column was covered by a publisher’s note saying: “This page is no longer active. We apologize for any inconvenience. “The Bauer text behind the message was barely visible.

Bauer has yet to respond to a request for comment asking why his piece was removed from the Forbes website.

So far no email has been returned to Forbes seeking explanation.

