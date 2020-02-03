Forced virality and celebrity overload dominated this year’s Super Bowl commercials

Screenshot: YouTube

Our fast-paced IP era, spanning 13 episodes of Green Eggs and Ham and turning Fantasy Island into a slasher, came from one truth: if you want to play, it’s probably a good thing.

Being bad never screwed up the simple joys of knowing, the warm blur that goes along with the joke. Celebrities and nostalgics have always been an integral part of the Super Bowl machine – do you remember when Bud Light spuds MacKenzie from the dead? – but there was an amusing lack of logic for many of this year’s spots, a transparent and proud cynicism imperative, and brand clarity behind recognition and fame. You probably asked why. Why do these people come together to promote this product while referencing this film?

Maybe Maisie Williams singing Frozen’s “Let It Go” while driving an Audi in a traffic jam – there are some Madlibs for you – was a subtle argument with Game Of Thrones fans who were still raging over the end? Of course there is no indication that this is the subtext, but it makes as much sense as the surface logic of the spot.

And then there’s Bryan Cranston, who lives in The Shining’s Jack Torrance to threaten his scared wife (?) With Mountain Dew Zero Sugar. Why Cranston Why the shine? Is it because he was scary at Breaking Bad and The Shining is scary? Because Walter White was a bad father and Jack too? Is it because he is “the one who knocks” and knocks on a door with an ax? Why not draw a link between Cranston and this premise? All he had to say was, “I’m the one who sips.”

The really missed opportunity is not to make this a Code Red ad. At least then the elevator bit would make sense.

So it was almost easier to swallow the commercials that almost completely abandoned a premise. Sabra asked 19 celebrities who by nature have little in common the stupid question of how to make music. Ric Flair, Teresa Giudice, Megan Thee Stallion and Jaleel White flash alongside living memes, drag queens, Fortnite streamers and TikTok stars. The commercial sucks, but it doesn’t matter: the crucial thing is that the stars pass the commercial on to their online followers, who each address a different target group. Smart, smart, and – if you’re the type to consider advertising art – bad for art.

Overload was an issue all night. Proctor & Gamble’s bounty ad channeled the cinematic universes that are so hot in Hollywood today, and tossed a number of separate celebrities – Sofia Vergara and Rob Riggle – with a number of the company’s branded mascots, from Mr. Clean to Charmin Bear the old spice man, some of whom also appear in a Planters advertisement (you know them).

Who, we wonder, longs to see Mr. Clean and the magic bear breathing the same air? With that in mind, who asked about a universe where Mr. Peanut sacrifices himself to be resuscitated by the tears of the Kool Aid man as a baby? In a way, these ads are consistent with Sabra’s, as they both aim to have online discussions. However, where Sabra is using blunt force, Proctor & Gamble is aiming for something more organic. Unfortunately, it soon tries to capitalize on the rise of Baby Yoda, and the response has not been friendly. Sure, Boda is as much a trade-driven character as Baby Nut, but at least his first job is to talk. (It’s much cuter too.)

Of course, not everything is lost. Some of the spots in the evening stood out as imaginative and amusing. Let’s wash the dirty taste of astute consumerism out of our mouth at least for a moment to celebrate a few of them.

(If you’re wondering where the Google ad is, you’ll be taken to this tweet.)

Best concept: Cheetos

MC Hammers “Can’t Touch This” turns 30 this year and Cheetos, bless her, has proven that the legendary track still contains some juice. In the evening’s best advertising by far, the spot addressed all fans of cheese-flavored corn-based snacks and showed how “cheese fingers” can be useful to free yourself from unpleasant tasks such as helping to move or keep moving Infant. In the meantime, a very adult swim-esque CGI Hammer’s disembodied head rings into the frame to sing his signature phrase. Finally a connection between celebrity and concept, which also triggers the nostalgia sensors in a new way.

Best nostalgia grave: Jeep

This parody of Groundhog Day, perhaps one of the most fake films in history, only works because Jeep actually has Bill Murray. The concept itself is nonsense – Murray’s new jeep makes his day in a loop less boring? – but Murray looks like he’s really having fun with his furry friend who doesn’t die in a fiery car accident.

Best celebrity mishmash: Hyundai

This could be the hackiest premise ever – some locals in Boston use exaggerated Bahston accents to talk about a car’s “Smaht Pahk” feature – but it helps if you see John Krasinski, Chris Evans, and Rachel Dratch (and David Ortiz) from Boston – locals who are also popular in the field of pop culture. In contrast to the crowded atmosphere of many nocturnal advertisements, the performers exude a serenity that actually serves the advertised function, which actually has to be unpacked a little. An added bonus: it’s fun to read what Bostonians think about it.

Best comparison: Doritos

Sam Elliott and Lil Nas X don’t seem to be natural bedfellows, but it’s really inspiring to filter the words of the rapper’s viral rap country through the mouth of Hollywood’s most authentic cowboy. This is a perfect mix of concept and talent – even if we have no idea what the hell it has to do with Doritos.

Best conversation starter: Rocket Mortgage

If you want people to talk about your brand, get the hell out of it. Rocket Mortgage has taken in the eerie valley and the uncomfortable feelings it offers in the ad above, which we prefer not to report about, so as not to leave a deeper impression on our subconscious. Just know that Jason Momoa’s beefy face is spookily placed on a thin, spindle-shaped body. It’s profane and awesome.