Ford appoints tech chief Jim Farley as one of its top executives

February 7 (UPI) – Ford Motor Company resigned from one of its senior posts on Friday, appointing CEO Jim Farley as the new chief operating officer.

Farley will assume some of the duties of retired automotive president Joe Hinrichs on March 1st. Farley was Ford’s chief of technology and business.

The moves are part of the automaker’s “Creating Tomorrow Together” strategy, which focuses on efficient and environmentally friendly vehicles.

“Jim Farley is the right person to take on this important new role,” said Jim Hackett, President and CEO of Ford, in a statement. “Jim’s passion for great vehicles and his drive for results is well known. He has also developed into a leader who knows how to lead Ford into the future.”

Ford also said that Hau Thai-Tang, the company’s product development and purchasing manager, will take responsibility for product line management.