Ford blames the Explorer made by Chicago for a fall in profits

DETROIT – The profit of Ford Motor Co. last year fell by more than $ 3.6 billion, weighed by the costs of a failed SUV launch, slowing US sales and some large pension expenses.

CEO Jim Hackett said during a conference call with analysts that the company did not live up to expectations for the year, and he blamed the launch of the new Ford Explorer SUV at its Chicago plant.

New explorers had several problems with the assembly line and had to be sent to a factory in Detroit for repair, which delayed deliveries to customers.

Hackett also referred to higher warranty costs during the year, especially for a defective six-speed automatic transmission in the Ford Focus compact car.

He said that Explorer production has now been established and that the SUVs are selling well.

“Our leadership team is committed to returning to world-class operational levels,” he said. “I have no question that we have determined what was at risk there, what bad decisions we have made, things that we need to change.”

The Dearborn, Michigan, automaker said Tuesday it made $ 47 million in 2019, against a profit of $ 3.68 billion a year earlier. For the fourth quarter, the company lost $ 1.7 billion, or 42 cents per share, affected by $ 2.2 billion in one-off retirement costs.

Excluding one-off items, Ford earned 12 cents per share for the quarter, underperforming Wall Street expectations. Analysts questioned by FactSet predicted 17 cents per share.

Quarterly revenue declined 5% to $ 39.7 billion, roughly even with Wall Street estimates.

Ford had previously said it expected better results in 2019 than in 2018.

Hackett said 2019 was a year of restructuring for the company as it shrunk its administrative staff and shifted its products to higher growth, higher margin, and truck SUV and truck segments while leaving sedans with lower growth. Ford, he said, has implemented budget cuts in Europe, restructured in South America, installed new leaders in China and cut off its administrative staff worldwide to reduce bureaucracy.

Hackett, who replaced the dismissed CEO Mark Fields in May 2017, seemed apologetic when he said the change was taking place. “It’s just not material enough to move the needle,” he said. “It will move the needle and it will have an impact.”

Last year, Hackett acknowledged frustration with the speed of Ford’s $ 11 billion restructuring effort.

Ford said it made a pre-tax profit of $ 6.4 billion for 2019, and its guidelines for this year showed little or no improvement. The company said it would earn $ 5.6 billion to $ 6.6 billion before tax in 2020, excluding the effects of the corona virus outbreak in China, which could shrink the supply of parts.

“We still assessed the extent and duration of potential consequences” of the virus, said financial director Tim Stone.

The company also announced that around 55,000 workers represented by the United Auto Workers Union will receive profit-sharing checks of $ 6,600 based on North American pre-tax profit of just over $ 6.6 billion. Last year the checks were $ 7,600.

Ford’s US sales fell 3.2% last year to just over 2.4 million vehicles.