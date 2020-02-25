ford-recollects-well-known-f-one-hundred-fifty-pickup-to-repair-headlamp-issue

DETROIT — Ford is recalling extra than 217,000 pickup vehicles mostly in North The usa to repair a problem with the daytime jogging lights.

The remember covers certain F-150 trucks with LED headlights from the 2018 via 2020 design years. The Dearborn, Michigan, automaker suggests the managing lights will continue to keep functioning if the driver moves the headlight swap from car to the minimal beam situation. U.S. basic safety criteria demand motor vehicles to modify to parking lights in that circumstance.

The difficulty could cut down visibility to other drivers, but Ford claims it doesn’t know of any crashes.

Sellers will update software to take care of the issue.