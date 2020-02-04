Ford reports a loss of $ 1.7 billion in the fourth quarter

February 4 (UPI) – Ford reported a disappointing fourth quarter for 2019 with a net loss of $ 1.7 billion on Tuesday.

The American automaker released its fourth-quarter and full-year 2019 financial results on Tuesday, announcing that the loss, which was a decrease of 42 cents per share, will offset the previously reported $ 2.2 billion in pension and other benefit losses includes.

“Financially, the company’s performance in 2019 was below our original expectations, mainly because our operational execution – which we normally do very well – was far from good enough,” said Jim Hackett, President and CEO of Ford, in one Interview explanation. “We recognize, assume responsibility and have therefore made changes.”

As a result of the losses, the company reported net income of $ 84 million in 2019, a significant decrease from $ 3.7 billion in 2018 and $ 7.75 billion in 2017.

However, Ford pointed out that the losses arose from a global redesign that included the introduction of new products for electric utility and passenger cars, as well as investments in smart vehicle functions.

Ford also announced that quarterly operating loss in China continued to decrease for the fourth consecutive quarter, reducing the gap by 61 percent year over year.

The November launch of the battery-electric Mustang Mach-E was one of the strategic highlights of 2019, along with the agreements made with international automakers to accelerate the capabilities of the autonomous and electric vehicle.

“We have made great strategic progress over the past year with a fundamental redesign of Ford that will make us competitive and victorious in this emerging era of intelligent vehicles for an intelligent world – with great products, services and long-term value,” said Hackett.

For 2020, Ford expects earnings of between $ 94 cents and $ 1.20 per share on capital expenditures of $ 6.8 to $ 7.3 billion.

However, it was still too early to assess the potential business impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

Ford announced that it will release its first quarter 2020 results on April 28th.