Ford to pay more than $ 30 million for transmission lawsuit – KGET 17

Posted: Jan 25, 2020 / 10:02 PST / Updated: Jan 25, 2020 / 10:09 PST

FILE – In this February 14, 2019, a file photo of a wheel on a 2019 Ford Expedition 4 × 4 is displayed at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh. Ford Motor Co. announces financial gains on Wednesday October 23. (Photo AP / Gene J. Puskar, File)

Ford will pay at least $ 30 million in a proposed settlement for a class action involving faulty transmissions in its Fiesta and Focus vehicles.

The lawsuit represents nearly 2 million owners and former car owners, who had poor dual-clutch transmissions, the Detroit Free Press reported, citing court documents.

In addition to the $ 30 million cash reimbursement, there will be an easier process for people to get compensation and a simplified buy-back program for defective vehicles, the report said.

Ford spokesperson T.R. Reid said the company believes the settlement is “fair and reasonable” and expects it to be approved at a final hearing on February 28. The case was filed in 2012.