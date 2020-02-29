forecaster-tom-skilling-using-leave-from-wgn-to-endure-medical-procedures

WGN meteorologist Tom Skilling declared Saturday he’ll move away from the weather centre for various months to undergo gastric bypass operation.

He’ll be on air Monday prior to getting leave for 4 to 6 weeks, the beloved neighborhood forecaster stated in a Fb put up.

“I loathe lacking function,” Skilling wrote. “Suddenly you’re not there — and you depart all those who comply with your function wondering ‘Where is he? In which did he go?’ I didn’t want anyone pondering for a minute what’s going on without having a heads up and some kind of explanation of what’s occurring.”

Gastric bypass medical procedures is a process to help with weight loss. Skilling said in his write-up that he’s been getting ready for the surgical procedures about the earlier 6 months.

His co-workers will fill in for him right until he returns afterwards in March or April, Skilling mentioned.

He has been a meteorologist with WGN for additional than 40 several years.