There is a buzz around popular places on the Internet: “Supernatural has a GIF for that.” The 15-year-old show has GIFs for everything from giant suicidal teddy bear to …

How I feel about social media …

Well, this is….

And somehow, we also arranged to have a GIF ready for the bonanza of buying the Coron virus-induced toilet paper from less than 2021, in an episode that aired in 2001. Thanks to a viral post on Tumblr, we were reminded of this timely GIF:

In the episode “The End” of this GIFT (really great) episode, Zacharias, the top Duchess of the Duchess, seemingly sends Dean to the future for 25 years to see if he continues to be rejected as a vessel for Archdale Michelle but what the world looks like.

Not surprisingly, the 20th edition is not a fun place to be: it’s an embarrassing, violent version of America, where all the events have stopped, the president is a xenophobic demagogue (in this case Sarah Palin), and the country is outraged by a virus that started with C. Has become everything and awesome.

Wait a minute … being able to predict it is almost…

Good, good I guess they had a few years vacation? And at least we’re not dealing with the Crotan virus, which kills people out of respect for human life. Republicans already have that cover in office!

All right. There is a GIF for everything supernatural, Winchester knows a little about how to fight publicity but I am sure they have some good advice! CAs?

Hmm, okay. Hydrating is important. Healthy eating?

Yes, Dean, we know you have pie. Perhaps Sam is better off staying calm in a crisis.

Oh, you guys are fine.

Well, well, Winchester’s always … well, despite everything, it makes it through these crises. So we’ll do it somehow. Okay, Chuck?

Oh boy

(Via Tumblr, Images: CW, Featured Image: KTU / The CW)

