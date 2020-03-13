Foreign coronavirus test kits are rejected by the United States because of the false 48% negative

Dr. Nicole Saphier told the Breitbart News Daily on Friday morning that the reason the United States rejected coronavirus testing kits from abroad was that they had a 48% false negative rate, which means that the sick would believe that, falsely, they were OK.

Saphier is a former microbiologist who frequently appears on Fox News as a contributor. She is also the author of Make America Healthy Again: How Bad Behavior and Big Government Caused a Trillion-Dollar Crisis.

Saphier generally praises the U.S. response to coronavirus, but said “the only thing” that was “unacceptable” was the lack of test kits, although the private sector had not been tapped.

He noted that President Donald Trump had earlier acted by imposing a travel ban on China. “This is what needs to be done,” he said.

“What didn’t happen was the mass test of people in the United States,” he added. “And part of that was that the United States rejected some of these test kits elsewhere, and that’s because the United States put high standards on what we use in our healthcare system. . Things need to go through FDA approval.

“Although President Trump has lifted many of these restrictions, it is still a process. We want to make sure things are accurate or accurate. The truth is that the test kits used in China – Up to 48% of false negative rates were reported. So if you had a negative test result, that didn’t mean they didn’t have the virus. “

The US, he noted, developed its own test, but also found it “defective” once distributed.

“It’s not as simple as a yes or no answer … it’s very complicated,” he said, although some of the criticisms were “a little unfair”.

He said in the face of urgency, the United States should have used even bad evidence at first because it would have caught at least some of the positive cases.

Dr. Saphier said that South Korea had been successful in testing due to the mass production of test kits by private biotechnology companies.

