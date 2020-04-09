Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Cameras, US Intel officials said

As much of the world works from home, the explosion of video conferencing has given the playground not just to Zoombombers, phishermen and cybercriminals, but also to spies. Everyone from senior executives to government officials and scientists are using conference programs to contact while the new coronavirus locks and US intelligence agencies oversee Russian, Iran, and North Korean intelligence services trying to spy through video chats of Americans, three US intelligence officials told TIME.

But Internet users who are faster and more powerful during a pandemic, intelligence officials say, are China. “More than anyone, Chinese are interested in what American companies are doing,” said one of the three. And that, in turn, has some US intelligence officials worried about one particular video conference platform: Zoom. While Chinese, Russians, and others intend to use almost all of the tools Americans use and others are now forced to work from home, Zoom is an ideal target, especially for China, intelligence officials said. cyber security researchers.

An Apr 3 report by the Citizen Lab, a research group at the University of Toronto, found the shortcomings of Zoom’s security, along with others that made the country into a precarious situation. He found that Zoom’s encryption system was “very weak,” including the push of some encryption by the new Chinese, and its ownership and reliance on Chinese services could “respond to pressure from Chinese authorities.”

US intelligence officials emphasize that there is no evidence that the Zoom operates with China or interferes with it, only that Zoom’s security measures leave a void, which could set the tone for further violations. more than others. All three intelligence officials, who asked for anonymity because they were not allowed to discuss media development activities, said the spies use several applications to search. government, corporate, and academic discussions for financial, personal, product development, research, and intellectual property information. and it leads. Federal experts warn both government and private officials not to use video conferencing applications to discuss or exchange sensitive information. In a statement Thursday, the Senate president told senators not to use Zoom, according to a person who received the information.

Zoom responds to particular criticism about security and public efforts to address concerns. After initially claiming that his platform provided encryption for the end of all his chatbot, Zoom later claimed that encryption was encrypted from other web tools. Oded Gal, chief executive officer of Zoom wrote: “While we have no intention of seducing any of our customers, we do realize that there is a difference between the usual definition of hiding end-to-end and how we use it, ”Oded Gal, chief executive officer of Zoom Video, said in a news release on April 1.

The search that followed The Citizen Lab found some injuries. During testing for a Zoom session with two users, one in the United States and one in Canada, Citizen Lab researchers found that the key to encrypting an assembly and signal was sent to one of the participants from a Zoom server marked here city ​​of Beijing. The announcement includes five new slaves in China and 68 in the United States who are obviously advanced software using a modern server such as Beijing, according to their report.

Zoom headquarters are located in San Jose, California and are listed on NASDAQ. Three companies in China have developed major applications for the company, all of which are named Ruanshi Software, the study found. Zoom is owned by Zoom, the other is owned by American Cloud Video Software Co., Ltd. The most recent SEC filings say the company is hiring at least “research” and development “employees in China, and addresses for Spirit. Software in Suzhou, China includes coders + C, + Android, iOS and app developers, as well as test engineers, according to Citizen Lab.

Zoom says it’s not just getting employees and servers in China. Om Cooperation is no different between its US telecommunications counterparts in terms of having a data center and staff in China; Zoom is probably the most obvious about it, “the company said in a statement to TIME. The company said,” Spirit is the Chinese name that Zoom uses to list our members in China, ” heard the company, and “Our engineers work through these three counties and we have detailed them – all of these details are described in our data.” The company added that “it has a number of protections and protections to protect against data and to prevent unauthorized access, including by Zoom employees. These controls are implemented throughout the Company, without judging. ”

Following the Citizen Lab report, Zoom has taken some steps to reassure users about its security commitment. On April 8, Alex Stamos, a former chief security officer on Facebook and Yahoo, wrote a message on Medium saying that Yuan called and “asked if I would be interested in helping Zoom improve its security, privacy and security. legitimacy as an external consultant, and I agree carefully ”.

Sens. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, Michael Bennet of Colorado, Reps, Frank Pallone of New Jersey, Chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, and Jan Schakowsky of Illinois called on the Federal Trade Commission to investigate whether Zoom should take action. users. Many state attorneys general have already started looking for the company, Politico said. And despite Zoom’s assurances, some spy professionals are still worried about her illness. “Internet access to China, irrespective of what the President is doing, pose a long-term threat,” said former director of the National Security and Intelligence Agency Michael Hayden. tell TIME.

