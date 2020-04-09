Foreign language expert claims for Carole Baskin

Although Carole Baskin seems extremely calm discussing her ex-husband with Tiger King, body language expert Bruce Durham shares that Baskin’s gestures reveal that he may be hiding something.

“When she was asked to threaten him before she disappeared, she pressed her lips together,” Daram explained, according to the UK Mirror. “This is a general sign that at the moment there is a narrative going on in your head – there is something that is not being said here. It’s like she wants to say something but stop herself. We don’t know what she wants to say but I would have.” he understood and would have challenged her. “

Durham also noticed something interesting when Baskin was asked why he never had a monument to Lewis. “We don’t look down when we’re looking for emotion, we look down and look for memories – but it looks straight at the researcher,” Durham said.

To the Tiger King, Baskin remembers receiving the letter about Lewis’ death. He says he got the letter in the morning and the next thing he knew was night. However, Durham says that “he doesn’t tell us why and there is no feeling there, so what else did he think?”

The Mirror reported that Darham could not say for sure if Baskin had anything to do with Lewis’ disappearance. It does, however, have some follow-up questions for it, as do many viewers!