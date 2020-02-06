Foreign-language film “Parasite” poised to make history at the Oscars

NEW YORK – “Parasite”, the latest box office success of famed South Korean director Bong Joon Ho, is set to make history at the Academy Awards.

The film is nominated for six Oscars and is the first South Korean film to be nominated for the best film, and if it wins, it would be the first foreign language film to win first prize.

Mickey Hyun, of the Korean Cultural Center in New York, says that even if it is a Korean film, the story is universal.

“Social conflicts, intergenerational problems and capitalism, really, I think everyone can understand this on some level,” he said. “And it’s really open organically so many waves of conversation.”

Speaking at the New York Film Festival, Bong said that the story of a poor family impoverishing its path to employment for a rich family resonates around the world.

The film at Lincoln Center screened the film at the New York Film Festival, and then began showing it to the public in October. It is the most successful new version in the history of the center.

“It is unusual these days for a non-English film to make a breakthrough at this level,” said programming director Dennis Lim.

Parasite still sells on weekends and is so popular that the director has organized Q&A at the movies at Lincoln Center every few weeks.

“There is a sense in which commercial cinema is today escaped or disconnected from reality,” said Lim. “But it’s a film that, I think, shows that you can make an accessible entertaining film that talks about the social and economic realities of the world we live in.”

