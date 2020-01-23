Foreign Minister Winston Peters only spoke about Israel’s invitation a week ago

New Zealand will not have representatives at a World Holocaust Memorial in Israel after ministry officials only informed Foreign Minister Winston Peters of an invitation a few days before the event, although they’ve known it for months.

Government faces questions this week over New Zealand’s absence from the Fifth World Holocaust Forum, which marks the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau and International Holocaust Remembrance Day .

While US Vice President Mike Pence, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Prince Charles, Frenchman Emmanuel Macron and the Governor General of Australia are present, New Zealand has not sent any representatives.

Peters said the forum organizers had requested the presence of a head of state, but Governor General Patsy Reddy was unable to attend.

“We asked the organizers if the President or the Ambassador of New Zealand to Israel could attend, but unfortunately that was not possible,” said Peters this week.

However, his office has now confirmed that it was not informed of the Foreign Ministry invitation until January 16, a week ago.

“At this time, every effort has been made to organize the presence of the President. However, this has unfortunately not been possible,” said a spokesperson.

In a statement, a spokesman for Mfat confirmed the delay and said the department had known since September.

“The visibility of the invitation, which was reviewed by the ministry in September, and the manner in which the ministry treated it should have been communicated to his office much earlier.”

The Herald understands that Dame Patsy told Israeli officials that she could not attend several months ago, instead of sending a letter that was described as touching and inspiring by the Israeli ambassador to New Zealand, Itzhak Gerberg.

It was only after Peters learned of the situation last week that officials rushed to see if President of the Parliament Trevor Mallard could attend – leaving the organizers only a few days to try to make room. .

Peters told Radio NZ Israel earlier that he cited security concerns as the reason for his refusal, but could not say what they implied.

The Herald understands that they are potentially linked to the period.

Mallard told the Herald earlier that his luggage was packed on Tuesday evening to fly to Israel.

“I received the message to unpack. Apparently it had something to do with security,” he said.

“You cannot go to commemorations unless you have the full support and the support of the people who host you.”

National Party foreign spokesperson Gerry Brownlee called New Zealand’s absence embarrassing and shameful.

He said he did not accept that officials did not warn Peters.

“It begs for belief. I cannot believe that those responsible for foreign affairs would not have submitted this to the Minister of Foreign Affairs,” said Brownlee.

“It’s just not a credible thing.”

Instead of attending, Dame Patsy sent a written letter to the forum, discussing her visit to Yad Vashem, the official memorial of Israel, in 2017 and her sadness at the rejection by New Zealand of certain Jewish refugees in the 1930s.

“It is only by a deep understanding of the lessons of history that we can guarantee that atrocities such as the Holocaust will not happen again,” she wrote.

“May your conference reinforce the message of diversity and inclusion to which we in New Zealand are firmly committed.”

The New Zealand ambassador to Poland is participating in a commemorative event in Auschwitz.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks at a Holocaust Remembrance Day event in Auckland next week.

