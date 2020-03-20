Foreign-returned Indians, quarantine in BJP resorts and #healthwarriors in time of COVID-19

Alok Nirantar | Sakal Media Team

The chosen cartoons appeared first in other publications, possibly in print or on the internet, or on social media, and are credited correctly.

In today’s showcased cartoon, Alok Nirantar finds irony in society’s way of searching at a ‘foreign returned’ Indian ahead of and throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

E P Unny | The Indian Express

Unny usually takes a dig at the rebel Congress MLAs of the Madhya Pradesh govt who stayed at a resort around Bengaluru when condition governor Lalji Tandon was in Bhopal.

R Prasad | Pololoquy

R Prasad way too normally takes a dig at the rebel Congress MLAs who are unwilling to arrive out of the ‘safety’ of the Bengaluru vacation resort where they’ve been being.

Nala Ponappa | thefederal.com

Nala Ponappa finds uncanny resemblance involving the kind of ‘justice’ that mom of the 16 December rape and murder target obtained and what Key Minister Narendra Modi obtained for himself.

Sandeep Adhwaryu | The Instances of India

Sandeep Adhwaryu presents a ‘hats off’ to health care staff in the time of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sajith Kumar usually takes a dig at Union Minister of Point out for Well being and Household Welfare Ashwini Choubey’s suggestion that persons need to sit in the sunshine as a preventive and precautionary measure to ward off COVID-19.

