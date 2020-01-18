Foreign tourists spent a record 4.8 trillion yen here in 2019, according to figures from tourism agencies

Foreign tourists to Japan spent a record 4.81 trillion yen ($ 43.6 billion) in 2019.

Spending rose by 6.5 percent in 2018, the seventh consecutive year, the Japan Tourism Agency said in a preliminary report.

The number of foreign visitors reached an all-time high of 31.88 million last year. However, the growth margin narrowed from 8.7 percent in 2018 to 2.2 percent as South Korean tourists fell sharply due to a deterioration in bilateral relations, the agency said.

Visitors from South Korea dropped 25.9 percent to 5.58 million.

Bilateral relations have deteriorated since South Korean court orders in October 2018 ordered Japanese companies to compensate for the war effort during Japanese colonial rule on the Korean peninsula between 1910 and 1945.

The dispute worsened after a South Korean destroyer reportedly blocked his fire control radar on a Japanese patrol plane in Japan’s exclusive economic zone in December of the same year and escalated into a violent trade dispute in recent months that caused each country to revoke the other’s preferred trading status.

The numbers cloud the prospect of meeting government goals of 40 million visitors and 8 trillion yen spending this year.

Although average spending per visitor to Japan rose 3.5 percent to 158,458 yen in 2019 from a 0.9 percent drop in 2018 in 2018, it remained below the record yen of 176,167 in 2015. Expenditures have stayed since 2016 in the range of 150,000 yen.

Australia led spending by country in 2019 at 249,000 yen per person, followed by Great Britain at 242,000 yen and France at 238,000 yen, thanks in part to the Rugby World Cup last year.

The number of tourists from the top 20 countries and regions visiting Japan has reached record highs, with the exception of South Korea.

China led by country and region with 9.59 million visitors, an increase of 14.5 percent, followed by South Korea, Taiwan with 4.89 million, an increase of 2.8 percent and Hong Kong with 2.29 million, an increase of 3.8 percent.