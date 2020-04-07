Foreign workers H-2A, H-2B not tested for coronavirus before entering the U.S.

Foreign workers brought to the United States on H-2A and H-2B visit programs, through a rapid follow-up process by the State Department, will only undergo additional medical screening if they have symptoms of the Chinese coronavirus, according to Breitbart News.

As jobless claims for Americans have reached more than ten million in just a few weeks, the State Department has announced resignations for H-2A and H-2B foreign workers. The plan, led by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, allows U.S. companies to bring foreign workers to the U.S. faster.

Between the H-2A visa program for foreign agricultural workers and the H-2B visa program for foreign non-agricultural workers, more than 350,000 blue-collar foreign workers are imported into the U.S. labor market each year. Despite the unemployment rate this year, hundreds of thousands of H-2A and H-2B foreign workers are expected to fill U.S. jobs.

In the midst of a coronavirus crisis, these H-2A and H-2B foreign workers will only continue to submit to existing Department of Homeland Security (DHS) projections, a customs and border protection (CBP) spokeswoman told Breitbart. ).

The procedure means that DHS will not require each foreign worker H-2A and H-2B to be tested for coronavirus before entering the United States. improved health screening, “a CBP spokesman said in a statement.

Experts have already warned of the potential for the coronavirus spread due to the often-concurred working and living conditions of H-2A foreign workers. Not only do these workers often live in affluent living spaces, as their employers have to provide housing for them, but they work closely with one another on farms, collecting crops that end up in supermarkets and grocery stores.

Report: Restricted working conditions for H-2A foreign workers pose public health risks: //t.co/O8RMGuDa42

– John Binder 👽 (@JxhnBinder) April 4, 2020

“Entrepreneurs may need to implement” social distance “measures in packing fields and facilities to minimize the risk of agricultural workers becoming infected,” researchers at the Economic Policy Institute (EPI) suggest in a report. “This will require changes in workplace habits that can be uncomfortable for workers and can reduce productivity if, for example, crews working the conveyor belts in the plant fields are down to avoid close contact.”

A CBP spokesman denied the President’s travel bans on Breitbart News to China, Iran and Europe when asked about coronavirus testing for each H-2A and H-2B foreign worker seeking to enter the U.S.

“Regardless of a valid visa, the Presidential Proclamation restricts and suspends the entry of foreign nationals physically present in China, Iran, Ireland, the United Kingdom, or the Schengen Area for the 14-day period immediately. prior to their entry or entry into the United States, “said the CBP spokesman.

Existing US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) rules render Chinese and Iranian nationals ineligible for H-2A and H-2B visas. The vast majority of H-2A and H-2B visas are issued to Mexican and Central American nationals, none of which have been issued travel bans despite active coronavirus cases.

Today, Mexico has more than 1,400 active coronavirus cases, while Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras have 382 combined cases of active coronaviruses. There have been more than 120 deaths in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras from coronavirus so far. Most of these coronavirus deaths, 94, have been in Mexico.

John Binder is a Breitbart News reporter. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.