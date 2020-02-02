Foreigners across China are fleeing as fears of viruses are mounting

SHANGHAI – Expatriates are leaving China infected by coronaviruses – and not just from the epicenter in Wuhan – as concerns about their children increase and private healthcare facilities avert the fever.

Some foreigners also fear being trapped indefinitely as airlines cancel flights and countries quarantine or restrict entry for people who have recently entered the country. This emerges from interviews with eight people who are or were based in four Chinese cities.

A growing number of governments are urging their citizens not to travel to China, and the UK announced on Saturday that its embassy and consulates in China will only maintain skeletal personnel.

“Those who want to leave China may find it increasingly difficult to do so, and there is an increasing risk that British nationals will not have access to medical care because hospitals are overwhelmed,” the British embassy said on Saturday.

The virus, which was declared a global emergency by the World Health Organization on Thursday, has spread to around two dozen countries, although the vast majority of the countries known to be infected are located in China.

China’s efforts included exceptional quarantines in Wuhan and surrounding cities that effectively sealed off more than 50 million people.

China issued a second ban on Wenzhou on Sunday, a coastal city of 9 million people in Zhejiang Province, which is part of the eastern industrial heartland and is hundreds of kilometers from Wuhan. According to the government, Zhejiang has 661 confirmed infections, including 265 in Wenzhou.

Only one resident per household is allowed to go out every two days to buy essentials, and according to authorities, 46 toll booths have been closed.

The Chinese central bank announced that it would pump 1.2 trillion yuan ($ 173 billion) into the economy on Sunday to increase support for the nationwide fight against the virus. The move will begin on Monday, the day the Chinese financial markets reopened after a long break from the Spring Festival.

The death toll in China rose by 45 to 304 and the number of cases rose by 2,590 to 14,380, according to the National Health Commission on Sunday.

The Philippines reported the first death outside of China, a 44-year-old Chinese from Wuhan. His 38-year-old female companion, also from Wuhan, was also tested positive for the virus and is still in a hospital in Manila.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte approved a temporary ban on all travelers except Filipinos from China and its autonomous regions.

Within China, expat chat groups exchange information about the advantages and disadvantages of leaving the country and give tips for visas.

“I would not go if we had no child,” said Russian expat Maria Arkhangelskaya, who has a 20-month-old daughter and left Shanghai for Thailand on Thursday, about WeChat.

In the meantime, many of the expensive private clinics that treat foreigners have started rejecting people with fever and concerns in the expat community that would have to rely on local facilities if they needed medical care.

“I don’t want to go to the local hospital with a sore throat just to get something else,” said a Czech, Veronika Krubner in Tianjin, who is considering leaving the country with her 21-month-old daughter.

A private clinic in Beijing, Raffles, will measure the temperature of patients on entry and suspected virus cases will be referred to public fever clinics, said one person who answered the appointment hotline.

Appointments to the Parkway Health and Ferguson private practices in Shanghai said the government had instructed them not to admit high-temperature patients and should be referred to public clinics.

A private clinic, Jiahui Health, informed the patients in Shanghai in an SMS on January 24 that the virus could not be recognized. Patients with a fever above 37.8 degrees Celsius should contact a public institution that is intended for the treatment of fever patients.

Visiting a public hospital in China can mean standing in line to get a ticket to see a doctor and then waiting in another queue for hours before being seen. Harrowing scenes of crowds circulate in Wuhan hospitals on social media.

A US citizen who lives in Shanghai and was asked not to be identified said he flew to California last week.

“I am not so worried about the virus, I am forced to go to a Chinese hospital just because I have a fever,” he said.

According to a report by the official China Daily in January 2019, over 900,000 foreigners lived in China last year.

The WHO has praised China for its response to the outbreak so far.

Many areas of China have extended the New Year holidays until next Sunday, and companies have restricted business travel.

“There has been no business in China for at least two weeks,” said Louis-Olivier Roy, a Canadian business owner based in the southern city of Dongguan, who decided to return temporarily on Tuesday.

“I wanted to travel around for work, but obviously can’t for a while,” he said.

With airlines canceling flights, many expats are trying to escape because they fear they are actually stranded in the country.

The United States, Australia and Singapore have denied entry to foreigners who have recently been to China.

“If the problem were serious enough, I might not be able to make it back to America,” said another American who flew home on January 24 to avoid the possibility of mass flight cancellations.

With increasing fear, the demand for emotional support increases.

“People are really scared,” said Emanuele Gatti, a psychologist from southern Shenzhen.

After sending a flyer for an online coronavirus support group for those suffering from “severe fear and isolation” on Wednesday, he was flooded with inquiries on Thursday.

“I’m getting a friend request every minute,” he said Thursday.

While some turn to online help, others are still trying to decide whether to stay or go.

“Everyone leaves and I only get messages asking if I have already booked my flight,” said Han Lili, a Briton who lives in Shanghai.

