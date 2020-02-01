Foreigners across China are fleeing as fears of viruses are piling up around the world

Travelers who wear masks as a precaution to avoid infection with the corona virus can be seen on January 31, 2020 at Guarulhos International Airport in the Brazilian state of Sao Paulo in Guarulhos. – Reuters pic

SHANGHAI, June 11 / PRNewswire / – Expatriates are leaving coronavirus-infested China – and not just from the epicenter in Wuhan – as child care increases and private health facilities avert the fever.

Some foreigners also fear being trapped indefinitely as airlines cancel flights and countries quarantine or restrict entry for people who have recently entered the country. This emerges from interviews with eight people who are or were based in four Chinese cities.

A growing number of governments are urging their citizens not to travel to China, and the UK announced on Saturday that its embassy and consulates in the country will only maintain skeletal personnel.

“Those who want to leave China may find it increasingly difficult to do so, and there is an increasing risk that British nationals will not have access to medical care because hospitals are overwhelmed,” the British embassy said on Saturday.

The virus, which was declared a global emergency by the World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday, has killed 259 people and has spread to around two dozen countries, although the vast majority of people known to be infected are located in China.

Expat chat groups are on fire and discuss the advantages and disadvantages of departure as well as tips for visas.

“I would not go if we had no child,” said Russian expat Maria Arkhangelskaya, who has a 20-month-old daughter and left Shanghai for Thailand on Thursday, about WeChat.

In the meantime, many of the expensive private clinics that treat foreigners have started rejecting people with fever and concerns in the expat community that would have to rely on local facilities if they needed medical care.

“I don’t want to go to the local hospital with a sore throat just to get something else,” said Czech national Veronika Krubner in Tianjin, who is considering leaving the country with her 21-month-old daughter.

The sweepstakes at the private clinic in Beijing will measure the temperature of patients on entry, and suspected virus cases will be referred to public fever clinics, said one person who answered the appointment hotline.

Appointments to the Parkway Health and Ferguson private practices in Shanghai said the government had instructed them not to admit high-temperature patients and should be referred to public clinics.

The private clinic Jiahui Health sent an SMS to the patients in Shanghai on January 24 that they could not search for the virus. People with a fever above 37.8 degrees Celsius should contact a public institution that is intended for the treatment of fever patients.

A visit to a public hospital in China can mean standing in line to get a doctor’s ticket, then waiting in another queue for hours before being seen. Language is an obstacle for non-Chinese speakers. Harrowing scenes of crowds circulate in Wuhan hospitals on social media.

A US citizen who lives in Shanghai and was asked not to be identified said he flew to California last week.

“I am not so worried about the virus, I am forced to go to a Chinese hospital just because I have a fever,” he said.

According to a report by the official China Daily in January 2019, over 900,000 foreigners lived in China last year.

ground fears

The WHO has praised China for its response to the outbreak so far.

Many areas of China have extended the New Year holiday to February 9, and companies have restricted business travel.

“There has been no business in China for at least two weeks,” said Louis-Olivier Roy, a Canadian business owner based in the southern city of Dongguan, who decided to return temporarily on Tuesday.

“I wanted to travel around for work, but obviously can’t for a while,” he said.

With airlines canceling flights, many expats are trying to escape because they fear they are actually stranded in the country.

The United States, Australia and Singapore have denied entry to foreigners who have recently been to China.

“If the problem were that serious, I might not be able to make it back to America,” said another American who flew home on January 24 to avoid the possibility of mass flight cancellations.

virus fatigue

With increasing fear, the demand for emotional support increases.

“People are really scared,” said Emanuele Gatti, a psychologist from southern Shenzhen.

After sending a flyer for an online coronavirus support group for those suffering from “severe fear and isolation” on Wednesday, he was flooded with inquiries on Thursday.

“I’m getting 1 friend request per minute,” he said Thursday.

While some turn to online help, others are still trying to decide whether to stay or go.

“Everyone leaves and I only get messages asking if I have already booked my flight,” said Han Lili, a British citizen living in Shanghai. – Reuters

,