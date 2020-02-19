[“forest”-holds-on-to-no.-1-in-its-time-slot-in-spite-of-slight-dip-in-viewership-scores]

“Forest” continues to top the viewership scores for Wednesday night time dramas!

In accordance to Nielsen Korea, the February 19 episode of KBS’s “Forest” recorded ordinary nationwide scores of five.five % in the first 50 percent and six.2 per cent in the 2nd half. This is a slight lessen from last week’s seven.4 p.c, but large more than enough to place it at the major of its time slot.

In the same time slot, MBC’s investigative selection present “True Story” recorded rankings of four.one and 5.six p.c, when SBS’s converse display “Because I Want to Talk” recorded scores of 2.6 and 3.3 per cent. Airing an hour previously, MBC’s “The Recreation: In the direction of Zero” recorded rankings of two.five and 3.four per cent, also a lower from very last week’s four. percent.

