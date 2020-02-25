“forest”-previews-sweet-minute-amongst-park-hae-jin-and-jo-bo-ah

KBS 2TV’s “Forest” has launched new stills of Park Hae Jin and Jo Bo Ah obtaining closer.

“Forest” tells the story of crisis company worker Kang San Hyuk (Park Hae Jin) and passionate younger surgeon Jung Younger Jae (Jo Bo Ah) who spend time together in a mysterious forest and find the truth of the matter about their intertwined pasts.

In the past episode, Kang San Hyuk observed hidden cameras set up in his residence and made Jung Younger Jae remain at his dwelling. Jung Younger Jae spilled wine on the flooring, and Kang San Hyuk aided her clear it, which drew a intimate ambiance in between the two. Nonetheless, Kang San Hyuk grew to become angry soon after exploring her looking at his psychological examination paper from Seoul’s Myungsung Medical center on her laptop. The romance between them shattered, boosting curiosity about their sophisticated connection.

The new stills present Kang San Hyuk and Jung Younger Jae sleeping collectively in the same bed. She is curled up beside him, and his head is turned in her way, drawing anticipation for the progression of their romantic chemistry as soon as again.

This scene was filmed at the Okada Lodge in Parañaque of the Philippines. Even though they were being monitoring what they filmed, the actors caught aspects of their clothing and bedding getting way too neat. To make a a lot more all-natural glance, they crinkled up the bedding and repeatedly stood up and down to wrinkle their outfits. Then when filming begin, they immersed into their roles to make a sweet moment amongst their characters.

The production crew commented, “During filming, the two actors frequently monitored themselves completely and expressed the to start with bed scene of the ‘KangJung couple’ in a realistic way. Please pay awareness to the future episodes wherever Park Hae Jin and Jo Bo Ah will portray ‘healing romance in the forest’ on February 26 and 27.”

“Forest” airs each Wednesday and Thursday at 10 p.m. KST.

