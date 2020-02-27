“forest”-proceeds-profitable-streak-as-most-watched-drama-of-wednesday-night

KBS 2TV’s “Forest” continues to be the most-watched drama of Wednesday and Thursday evenings!

In accordance to Nielsen Korea, the February 26 episode of “Forest” scored regular nationwide ratings of five.2 per cent and 5.8 p.c for its two sections, marking a important maximize in viewership from its former broadcast final Thursday.

Meanwhile, MBC’s “The Sport: In the direction of Zero” remained relatively continuous with typical nationwide ratings of two.6 percent and 3.8 per cent for the evening.

