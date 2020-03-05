“forest”-stays-steady-in-viewership-rankings-+-new-trot-range-clearly-show-data-unbelievable-premiere

Whilst “Forest” proceeds to be the most-watched drama of Wednesday night time, Wednesday-Thursday dramas now face opposition from trot wide range shows on equally nights.

In accordance to Nielsen Korea, the March 4 episode of KBS’s “Forest” recorded ordinary nationwide scores of four.8 and 4.five percent. This is a .1 % lessen from last 7 days, displaying that the drama continues to be constant from 7 days to week in its time slot.

MBC’s “The Video game: Toward Zero,” which airs an hour before, recorded scores of three. and 4. p.c, a .1 percent enhance from final week.

In the same time slot as “Forest,” SBS aired the first episode of its new assortment demonstrate “K-Trot in Town,” replacing Lee Dong Wook’s chat show “Because I Want to Speak.” Trot audio has been savoring a new wave in South Korea owing to the level of popularity of Television Chosun’s displays “Miss Trot” and “Mister Trot” (which airs on Thursdays). “K-Trot in Town’s” premiere episode recorded an outstanding viewership rating of nine.2 % in the initial half and 14.9 % in the next fifty percent.

View the most up-to-date episode of “Forest” here…

Watch Now

… and “The Recreation: In direction of Zero” here!

Check out Now

Resource (one) (two)