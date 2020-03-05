Forestcap, 7th place FSU beat Ireland 73-71

By
Jermaine Hoffman
-
0
26
Florida State's M.J. Walker (23) drives as Notre Dame's Nate Laszewski defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in South Bend, Ind. (ROBERT FRANKLIN AP PHOTO)

A 3.8-second putback at Trent Forest, South Bend, Indiana [AP] capped a violent late charge on Wednesday night as 7th Florida beat Notre Dame 73-71 and approached the Atlantic Coast Conference title .

Forrest’s baskets gave Seminole [25-5, 15-4] a second lead all night, and another 5-5 opening minutes.

M.J after FSU charged back from deficit of 61-48. Walker has scored 16 of 21 points at the last 8:40.

Forrest added 15 points and Devin Wassel scored 13 at Seminole.

Fighting Irish ended play on Prentice Hubb’s half court. Hubb led Notre Dame [18-12, 9-10] with 24 points and 19 points in the first half.

John Mooney scored 16 points and 11 rebounds in the NCAA’s 25-double double, but did not score in the second half.

Denggoodwin also scored 16 points for Irish.

Big picture

FL: Seminoles continued to seize their fate to be number one in ACC tournaments next week. A victory at Boston College on Saturday guarantees at least a draw with Louisville [15-4] in the title of the meeting, and the FSU will prevent seed tiebreakers from defeating Cardinals twice.

Notre Dame: Irish people’s only hope of making an NCAA tournament is probably to win an ACC tournament with automatic bidding. They dropped to 0-6 against the team ranked on the last opportunity of the regular season and lost to opponents ranked 21 consecutive times in the last 29 months.

next

Florida: Seminole is about to finish season 16-0 at home when visiting Boston College on Saturday.

Notre Dame: Irish people end their normal season by hosting Virginia Tech on Saturday.

. [TagsToTranslate] College Basketball