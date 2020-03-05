A 3.8-second putback at Trent Forest, South Bend, Indiana [AP] capped a violent late charge on Wednesday night as 7th Florida beat Notre Dame 73-71 and approached the Atlantic Coast Conference title .

Forrest’s baskets gave Seminole [25-5, 15-4] a second lead all night, and another 5-5 opening minutes.

M.J after FSU charged back from deficit of 61-48. Walker has scored 16 of 21 points at the last 8:40.

Forrest added 15 points and Devin Wassel scored 13 at Seminole.

Fighting Irish ended play on Prentice Hubb’s half court. Hubb led Notre Dame [18-12, 9-10] with 24 points and 19 points in the first half.

John Mooney scored 16 points and 11 rebounds in the NCAA’s 25-double double, but did not score in the second half.

Denggoodwin also scored 16 points for Irish.

Big picture

FL: Seminoles continued to seize their fate to be number one in ACC tournaments next week. A victory at Boston College on Saturday guarantees at least a draw with Louisville [15-4] in the title of the meeting, and the FSU will prevent seed tiebreakers from defeating Cardinals twice.

Notre Dame: Irish people’s only hope of making an NCAA tournament is probably to win an ACC tournament with automatic bidding. They dropped to 0-6 against the team ranked on the last opportunity of the regular season and lost to opponents ranked 21 consecutive times in the last 29 months.

next

Florida: Seminole is about to finish season 16-0 at home when visiting Boston College on Saturday.

Notre Dame: Irish people end their normal season by hosting Virginia Tech on Saturday.

