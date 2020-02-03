Forever 21 Bankruptcy: The retailer enters into a sales agreement for $ 81 million

Forever 21 made an agreement four months after filing the Chapter 11 bankruptcy petition to sell its property for $ 81 million.

Under the contract, the controversial fast fashion retailer is to be sold to a consortium of mall operators Simon Property Group and Brookfield Properties as well as the brand management company Authentic Brands Group. The sale would include all of Forever 21’s assets, including the remaining stores and the RileyRose cosmetic line.

The group has been named a “Stalking Horse Bidder” for Forever 21, which means the deal must be approved by a judge. Other potential buyers have until February 7 to submit offers for the company.

Forever 21 is one of the many traditional retailers struggling with the advent of online shopping, which has reduced pedestrian traffic to malls and brick-and-mortar stores. High debts and rental costs have also burdened traditional retailers.

In recent years, even healthy retailers have closed stores and filed for troubled bankruptcy.

Forever 21 filed for bankruptcy in late September and announced it would revise its global business by closing hundreds of stores in the US and abroad to reduce leasing costs. The ability to cut leases and close deals at lower costs is a key benefit that the bankruptcy process offers retailers.

Forever 21 did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Authentic Brands Group recently bought another well-known retailer, the Barneys luxury department store in New York, after it filed for bankruptcy in August. The $ 271 million deal closed the retailer’s doors, according to the Wall Street Journal, and was approved in October.