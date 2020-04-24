Forget index funds: Cramer’s “Mad Money” summary (Monday 23/04/20)

Forget index funds. If you want to make money in this market, you need to invest in COVID-19 winners and avoid everything else. This is what Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers on Thursday as he split the market into three distinct groups, only two of which are investable.

The first group of stocks are large companies with deep pockets. Cramer said that companies like IBM (IBM) – Get Report has growth, a solid balance sheet and a commitment to its dividend that will allow them to resist the COVID storm. Likewise with Union Pacific (UNP) – Get Report, the railway that beats profits despite lighter load loads, thanks to strong execution and reduced costs.

Cramer’s second group of shares consisted of the companies that had been created for this moment. With retail closed, Amazon (AMZN) – Get report, Walmart (WMT) – Get reports and targets (TGT) – Get reports with improved delivery and lateral pickup. Actions like Kimberly-Clark (KMB) – Get reports and Clorox (CLX) – Get reports to make the items we need to be at home, while obvious actions like Zoom Video (ZM) – Get report, Netflix (NFLX) – Get reports and Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) – Get the report, make us comfortable. Snacks, spices and pet foods all work in this environment.

The last group are the untouchables. These include banks, oils and all commerce outside of Walmart, Target, Dollar General (DG) – Get reports and Home Depot (HD) – Get report. It also includes everything related to travel, leisure, restaurants and meetings of any kind.

Executive decision: Domino’s Pizza

For his “Executive Decision” segment, Cramer spoke with Ritch Allison, CEO of Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) – Get reports after the company posted a strong quarter that beat the top and bottom line estimates.

Allison said Domino is very fortunate to still be open and operational. The demand for their food has been very strong, he said, which is why they are hiring over 10,000 new team members across the nation. Domino needs more drivers around.

Domino’s is also proud to be part of Feed The Need, a program in which they donate 10 million slices of pizza to the needy. Allison said local operators can choose where the slices go in their local communities, from children without school lunch to frontline healthcare workers, Domino’s is proud to serve.

When asked about the “new normal” after the economy reopened, Allison admitted that it is currently difficult to predict. He said that customers are likely to be very price-conscious with such high unemployment and that social distances can severely limit the profitability of many restaurants.

Executive decision: Inovio Pharmaceuticals

In his second “Executive Decision” segment, Cramer also welcomed dr. Joseph Kim, president and CEO of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NOT ME) – Get Report, biotechnology in its early stages with 52% growth for the year as the company works for a vaccine for COVID-19.

Kim explained that Inovio has both superior technology and a dedicated team that has allowed her to move very quickly in the development of a vaccine for COVID-19. He said his company went from design to first dose in just 83 days.

Inovio is currently in Phase I trials with 40 volunteers, Kim said and the results have so far been promising. He said it is certainly possible to have a vaccine for limited use in less than 18 months. He added that there is a lot of money and resources available for Inovio to quickly speed up production once the vaccine is ready.

Take a temperature

How should investors evaluate the health of our nation’s largest health insurer? Cramer said there are many things to appreciate about the UnitedhHealth group (UNH) – Receive the report’s earnings this quarter, but the outlook is still unclear.

UnitedHealth’s shares peaked at over $ 300 per share after the company posted excellent results which included a nine cents per share revenue beat. The company told investors that while COVID-19 claims have increased, claims for practically everything else have collapsed as patients postpone procedures until our healthcare system is better equipped to handle them.

Cramer said he was impressed that UnitedHealth has not suspended its profit guide, instead has chosen to maintain the status quo, at least for now. He also liked that the company’s health information sector saw strong growth. However, once the quarantines are raised, the insurer will still be hooked for those postponed procedures.

With the shares returning to $ 285, Cramer said he was still a buyer on UnitedHealth for any ongoing weakness.

Beware of slippery investments

In its “No-Huddle Offense” segment, Cramer warned investors to be wary of fake commodity prices. He said the recent drop in sub-zero oil prices was largely caused by an ETF, the U.S. Oil Fund (USE) – Get report. This fund negotiates a huge number of futures contracts which require the buyer to accept the delivery of physical oil when the contracts expire. The only problem? The U.S. oil fund is not authorized to own physical oil, which means that it must liquidate positions at any price.

Cramer said that the U.S. oil fund is a bad investment which has had disastrous consequences for the market in general. It shouldn’t be bought by individual traders, he said, as this oil ETF has nothing to do with the price of oil or oil.

Lighting bolt

Here is what Jim Cramer said about some of the actions that callers offered during Thursday’s “Mad Money Lightning Round”:

Raytheon Technologies (RTX) – Get the report: “I think it’s a terrific combination and needs to be purchased.”

Crown Castle (CCI) – Get the report: “That graphic is fabulous. Buy it.”

Marvell Technology (MRVL) – Get the report: “That’s all for wireless 5G. It’s a winner.”

Dow Inc. (DOW) – Get the report: “I think Dow should be sold here.”

Builders FirstSource (BLDR) – Get report: “No, if you want construction, use Home Depot (HD) – Get report. ”

Lululemon Athletica (LULU) – Get the report: “This is one of the few retailers you can own.”

