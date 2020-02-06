Forget Spotify and Apple Music: get 30 days FREE Tidal!

If you don’t want to sign up for a music streaming service (really? It’s 2020!), Or if you’re looking for Spotify or Apple Music that beats audio quality, Tidal can be your go-to, especially while there are free trial versions and get big discounts.

Tidal is a music lover’s dream and delivers more than 60 million songs along with videos, documents, composite playlists and other exclusive content. If you’re cold because of the sound quality of other streaming services, Tidal’s HiFi plan presents your favorite songs and albums with lush, lossless audio and, in some cases, master-quality sound.

Between now and March 30, Tidal offers music fans a 30-day trial to discover what it’s all about, with the option to cancel at any time.

Sign up for the 30-day trial of Tidal, completely free

No, there is no catch. Start your test today, dive into the app and start listening. You have 30 days to decide if you dig it. View Deal

If you like what you hear during your trial period, you can currently also save up to 20% on Tidal’s annual plans – although you don’t have to wait until your trial period ends to benefit. Opt for the Tidal Premium plan and pay only $ 89.99 a year compared to the usual $ 119.89. That is a monthly saving of $ 3.

The high-quality Hi-Fi service from Tidal also comes into action, with nearly $ 50 off the usual annual cost of $ 239.89. At the moment you can sign up for just $ 189.99, which means a monthly saving of $ 4.

If you want to listen to your music as the artist intended, Tidal should be at the top of your list.