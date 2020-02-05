Forget the future: broken phones and hormones

Forget the future

Thurso indie rockers Forgetting The Future release their first album Broken Phones And Hormones, an exciting and beautifully designed compliment for their exciting live shows.

Thurso is as far north as you can get in the UK. You would expect that a band from a small Scottish town lacks some sophistication. However, you would be very wrong. Now that they have been together for a while, they have grown and refined their musical skills without losing the excitement their live shows are known for.

Broken Phones And Hormones is the first album from Forgetting The Future. It contains some old favorites such as the excellent Latch and some newer singles. However, the quality is visible everywhere. There are no filler tracks here, only good solid indie rock with excellent musical craftsmanship and distinctive, compelling vocals.

Broken Phones And Hormones was recorded and produced by Ken Allardyce, who has previously worked with bands like Greenday, clearly worked closely with the band to bring out the nuances of their sound. Because the band is so musically skilled, the mix of great performances and great production makes for an amazing debut.

The album draws you in from the start. The lush guitars of Pause in combination with teen-lust lyrics are an immediate winner. Cherry’s sinister intro soon disappears into more traditional indie territory with fresh vibrant guitars and Robbie McNichol at its best in indie gothic. His vocals sometimes have hints from Brian Molko from Placebo, never a bad thing. His vocal content is distinctive and often breathtaking.

Sara Tonin, a recent single that has received decent airplay, has a punk feel to the intro and gives a slight head start on this in fact indie song. And what a nice indie it is. In the meantime, the first listener has just passed the vocals of Robbie McNichol and the great way in which the rest of the band comes together is starting to appreciate. With Jamie Mackay bringing really excellent guitars to the mix, drums from Connor Wilson, bass from Max Paul and the rhythm guitar from Robbie McNichol, the band is a very special proposition.

Another recent single, Bluetooth, continues the great content with an anthemic, rising sound. Inhaler, with its undertone of resistance, is another striking song on Broken Phones And Hormones. The tough choir of “You … Just … Thin me.” I … won’t … conform is an impressive text in an impressive song.

The bass-heavy intro from Alligator leads to heart-accelerating drumming and a dynamic song all around. Like I said before, there are no fillers on the album, but this is another song that stands out that little bit more.

Fracture has a more powerful, darker feel to the music, although at the same time it is a real Indie song of top quality. Again, musically inventive and very listenable.

For those who have heard Forgetting The Future before Latch needs no introduction. Undoubtedly their strongest song, it has been re-edited for the album. This is an all-round winner of a song and a song that has been a personal favorite since I saw them live a few years ago. Rising vocals, musically complicated without seeming artificial. Totally superior in every way.

Confused starts with some beautiful guitars before the rhythm accelerates and the song changes into another indie jewel. The album ends with the acoustic 107, with high-quality lyrics and matching vocals.

Broken Phones And Hormones is quite a debut. Forgetting The Future is still very new on the scene and is a bit bothered by their geographical location, which makes touring a difficult and expensive proposal. However, they have planned a tour to promote the album. Their only date outside of Scotland is in Manchester. Well worth a visit if you can make it. Full tour dates here. The album is worth listening to. Indie fans have to sort this out.

