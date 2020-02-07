Forget the Iowa fiasco – Trump is the real problem with the Democrats

WASHINGTON – Democrats keep getting bad news. On Monday evening, the Iowa Democratic Party mixed up its caucuses in a way that caused more evil will within the party. On Tuesday morning, the Democrats came to the news that US President Donald Trump had reached a new high in his job approval rating: According to Gallup, he is now at 49 percent. The Republican Party is more popular than it has been since 2005.

It’s just a coincidence that the meltdown in Iowa took place just before the polls were released in Gallup. But it is a coincidence that reinforces signs that Trump is in better shape for re-election than the Democrats had thought.

It has a single party. Republican breaks in the past four years have attracted a lot of journalistic attention. Would a significant number of Republicans stay at home in the 2016 elections? Would several Republicans in Congress vote to indict and remove Trump? No and no As President, Trump campaigned for Republican voters on issues that interest a large number of them – while Democrats have moved further away from their mainstream.

He faces no serious Republican challengers: since 1930, every incumbent president who has lost re-election initially faced a serious primary challenge. By governing how he did it, Trump prevented anyone from entering. The impeachment has further strengthened his base.

He has a good economy behind him. Democratic candidates have spent the high season talking down the economy. But it’s arguably the best economy an incumbent has ever made for him since President Bill Clinton ran for reelection in 1996. The public is delighted and consistently gives Trump better grades than he receives for his overall balance sheet.

Trump has eliminated vulnerability to the election year economy. The trade wars appear to have had an impact on economic growth in 2019. But Trump has now paused by canceling tariff increases against China and entering into an agreement that largely keeps trade in North America free. There was a possibility that trade conflicts could lead to a market panic and an economic downturn. There is no longer

Trump was added to his base. We sometimes forget that Mitt Romney received a higher percentage of national votes in 2012 while losing than Trump in 2016. Since then it has been common wisdom that the president only plays against his toughest supporters. However, his current approval rating of 49 percent suggests that he now has the support of some people who have not voted for him the last time. Because the economy was developing well, because he governed the way the Republicans wanted him, or because he is an incumbent, he brought some people into his camp who voted for third-party rights or stayed at home are in 2016.

The democratic primaries run the risk of injuring the party. While the Republicans are united, the Democrats have just started to choose a candidate for the presidency without a clear leader. The rules of the party make it possible for nobody to appear as a nominee until late in the process – and perhaps only after the party congress. Even worse, what comes closest to a leader right now is a self-described “democratic socialist”. Socialism has never been popular and may be particularly unsuitable for an electorate that enjoys a good economy.

In November 2016, Trump won three states and thus the presidency with less than 78,000 votes. Just this week I saw someone on the cable news asking if they could do it again in 2020. Democrats should be beginning to realize that he may not need it.

Bloomberg columnist Ramesh Ponnuru is a senior editor at National Review and a visiting scholar at the American Enterprise Institute.