Forget Valentine’s Day – these are the best areas to be single in London

Urgh, isn’t Valentine’s Day such a drag.

It’s so disgusting when you see all these couples holding hands, going out for their special Valentine’s meal, hugging the red roses of their admirers.

The worst part is when you see a couple kissing as they stand on the escalator going down to the London Underground. Why over there?

Fortunately, there are a lot of places in London where there are lots of singletons living their best lives.

London is a great city to be single anyway, because there is so much fun to be had with friends and a lot to do on your own if that’s how you ride.

But there are some boroughs where being single is awesome, given the number of singles who currently live there.

Comparethemarket data revealed the top 10 boroughs that are best for being single as we head to Valentine’s Day, counting back from 10.

There are so many things to do if you are single in London, including parties

(Image: Thanet Gazette)

Read more

Related Articles

Read more

Related Articles

10. Enfield

Percentage of singles: 48.7%

Enfield may seem like a fairly family friendly neighborhood with many schools, and it does, but it is also a fantastic place to be single because somewhere with many amenities as well as a very easy train or subway for the central London.

9. Croydon

Percentage of singles: 49.3%

Besides its infamous nightlife that everyone who lives there loves, there are many exciting new developments in Croydon, trendy places like the Boxpark and good connections in more fun places in London.

Basically, it is a lot of fun to have as a singleton.

Croydonians love going out at night

(Image: Grant Melton)

8. Haringey

Percentage of singles: 50.2%

Haringey’s place on this list is quite intriguing, so we don’t know why she might be on this list.

Maybe because its Tube connections are pretty bad compared to certain areas of London, so going out and finding potential partners is just too much effort. Netflix and the bed is better.

7. Hammersmith and Fulham

Percentage of singles: 51.3%

If you live in Hammersmith and Fulham, you must like a good old pub.

And what could be better than going to a riverside pub on a summer day with your friends, all free and single and able to do what you want?

Read more

Related Articles

6. Lewisham

Percentage of singles: 52.6%

Lewisham, which is home to places like Brockley, Honor Oak and Catford, is without a doubt one of the coolest places on this list.

No one needs to be in a relationship, they’re just cool on their own.

If you have a story that you think we should know about, there are many ways to contact us:

5. Islington

Percentage of singles: 53.1%

Interestingly, Islington is the wealthiest district and has the fifth largest number of singles in London.

You would have thought that the two do not add up, because it is easier to afford things like couple accommodation, but these people from Islington just need to know how to earn and manage their money.

4. Kensington and Chelsea

Percentage of singles: 53.3%

It is because singles can go to all the chic nightclubs and expensive brunch destinations without the pressure of their other halves that they should save money for a home.

Hackney has so many things you wouldn’t have time for a relationship, including Ballie Ballerson in Shoreditch

(Image: 2018 Getty Images)

3. Hackney

Percentage of singles: 53.5%

Hackney has so much to do that you wouldn’t have time for a partner.

With incredible nights in Shoreditch, fascinating museums and unique events at London Fields Lido, loads of local markets and a few amazing independent restaurants, it’s a great place to be single.

Read more

Related Articles

2. Southwark

Percentage of singles: 53.8%

Southwark is a large area stretching from London Bridge to Camberwell and Peckham to Dulwich.

As a single person, you can choose from many activities, from a wild evening to an afternoon tanning at Burgess Park. Bliss.

1. Lambeth

Percentage of singles: 56.2%

More than half of Lambeth is single and ready to mingle.

Also a long market town, Lambeth stretches from the river to Waterloo, passing through Vauxhall, Clapham and Brixton to Streatham.

When we think of all these places known for their great parties and many types of parties, we are not surprised that the most singles in all of London are here.

In most cases, there are more singletons in these boroughs than people in couples.

We have created a new WhatsApp group so that you can receive the latest titles from London straight to your phone.

To receive a message a day with the main headlines, as well as last minute alerts, send one of the following messages to 07900 342671 on WhatsApp, depending on where you want to receive news:

NEWS FROM LONDON

NEWS FROM LONDON CENTER

NEWS FROM NORTHERN LONDON

NEWS FROM LONDON EAST

NEWS FROM SOUTH LONDON

WEST LONDON NEWS

Then add the number to your phone book as “MyLondon”. You must do this or you will not receive the messages.

You will receive one message per day. You can respond at any time with the word STOP.

Your phone number will not be shared with other group members.

So you can surround yourself with many other single people this Valentine’s Day and have a good time, whether you choose to go out or stay on the sofa.

Do you have a story? Email lucy.skoulding@reachplc.com

Want more news? Go to the MyLondon home page.

.