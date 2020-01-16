Forgotten Palace in South London, where Henry VIII was born

There is no doubt that Greenwich is one of the most beautiful areas of London.

Located on the banks of the Thames, the region is home to the famous Cutty Sark tea clipper, parks with exceptional views of the capital, museums, markets and more.

There is also a lot of history buried in this pocket of south-east London which regularly goes unnoticed.

It was the birthplace of King Henry VIII and two of his daughters, Mary and Elizabeth.

Read more

Related Articles

Aside from the hustle and bustle of central London life, the Palace of Placentia was ideally located near the quays of Woolwich and Deptford where Henry’s favorite warships, the Great Harry and the Mary Rose, were docked.

Also known as Greenwich Palace, the grounds were known to have had serious incidents during Henry’s reign, including the arrest of Anne Boleyn before her execution at the Tower of London.

Queen Anne Boleyn, second wife of Henry VIII, was arrested at Placentia Palace before his execution

(Image: Getty Images)

Who built the palace?

The royal palace was built by Humphrey, Duke of Gloucester, in 1443 and was originally named Bella Court.

However, Humphrey had an argument with Henry VI and was arrested for high treason. He died in prison and Bella Court was renamed Le Palais de Placentia by Margaret d’Anjou, Henry’s wife.

King Henry VII, who had won the throne after the War of the Roses, rebuilt the palace and included three large courtyards between 1498 and 1504, and it became the birthplace of King Henry VIII in 1491 and has always played a role in his life.

Read more

Related Articles

Where was the palace located?

The former Royal Naval College in Greenwich

(Image: Angie Quinn)

Placentia Palace was located south on the banks of the Thames where the Old Royal Naval College is now located.

There was 200 acres of land around the palace, which is now Greenwich Park, and a tower was also built on the current site of the Royal Observatory.

Henry prospered through lavish displays of wealth and power, and made the palace the center of courtly life. He used the space to build stables, a banquet hall, blacksmiths and armories.

Read more

Related Articles

Placentia Palace was his main royal palace, and often he organized huge parties, banquets and jousting matches in his gardens.

Imagine these sites on your next walk with your dog in Greenwich Park!

What happened to the palace?

Unfortunately, Placentia Palace no longer exists in Greenwich.

It fell into disrepair during the English Civil War (August 22, 1642 – September 3, 1651), and as a result Oliver Cromwell converted the entire building into a cookie, then briefly into a POW camp.

Most of the palace was later demolished and remained an empty site until construction of the Greenwich Hospital began in 1694; the complex became the Greenwich Royal Naval College in 1873.

To stay up to date with all the latest news, stories and events going on in South London, give the My South London Facebook page a taste.

We will provide you with the latest traffic and travel updates, including updates on London train and tube services, in regions such as Southwark, Croydon, Greenwich, Lewisham, Wandsworth, Merton, Lambeth and Brixton.

The latest news will be brought directly to your news feed, including updates from the police, ambulances and firefighters. We will also bring you updates of our courses and advice, as well as longer and lighter readings.

We also publish your photos and videos, so send us a message with your stories.

Like the My South London Facebook page here.

You can also follow us on Twitter here.

Palace remains

A team of archaeologists sensational discovery of the remains of the palace by the river

(Image: ORNC)

In August 2017, a team of archaeologists sensationally discovered the remains of the palace by the river.

Experts working on a major development under the Old Royal Naval College discovered two parts of the now buried palace – including lead-tiled floors.

The team was setting the stage for a new visitor center when they discovered the rooms that were likely service areas, perhaps the kitchens, bakery, brewery, and laundries.

The remains of the two service rooms of the palace convent buildings are visible under the painted room.

The downstairs bedroom has unusual niches believed to be beehives during the winter.

There is also a tree in Greenwich Park known as “Queen Elizabeth’s Oak”, in which she is said to have played as a child.

How can I see the remains of the palace?

The paintings of the Old Royal Naval College in Greenwich are spectacular

(Image: Angie Quinn)

You can visit the Painted Hall to see the birthplace of Henry VIII.

Address: Old Royal Naval College, London SE10 9NN

For more information on the Old Royal Naval website visit here.

.