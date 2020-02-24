[former-2020-democratic-applicant-williamson-endorses-sanders’-presidential-bid]



FILE Image: Previous Democratic presidential candidate and creator Marianne Williamson speaks at the One particular Iowa and GLAAD LGBTQ Presidential Discussion board in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, September 20, 2019. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

By Ginger Gibson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Marianne Williamson, who manufactured an unsuccessful bid for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, has thrown her aid driving previous rival Bernie Sanders, appearing at a rally in Texas with the progressive senator.

“Bernie Sanders has been having a stand for a extremely lengthy time,” she informed the Sanders rally in Austin. “We’re right here and we’re with Bernie.”

Sanders appears to be getting momentum in the Democratic nominating contest following successful in both New Hampshire and Nevada. Williamson, a self-assist guru, has a faithful adhering to but unsuccessful to get traction further than her much more devout enthusiasts.

Sanders’ victory in Nevada on Saturday is confident to stoke much more issue between establishment Democrats who see him as also liberal to defeat Republican President Donald Trump in the November election. They now have an additional fret that he may soon be unstoppable in his quest to win the nomination.

Only a handful of former candidates have produced endorsements in the race.

Previous Vice President Joe Biden has picked up the backing of two previous candidates – U.S. Associates Seth Moulton and Tim Ryan.

Julian Castro, the previous federal housing chief, endorsed Senator Elizabeth Warren.

