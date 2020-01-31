Former adolescent vape user speaks after double lung transplant

A former e-cigarette teenager who has had a double lung transplant speaks out, warning the others to stop vaping.

Daniel Ament was once a healthy high school athlete who loved sailing, swimming and running. Today, the 17-year-old is recovering from his lung transplant, which is said to be the first ever linked to vaping.

Ament told Good Morning America that he started vaping in December 2018 and that he mainly uses flavored electronic cigarette cartridges several times a day. From time to time, he smoked pods coated with THC.

“It started every time I was with my friends over the weekend, I just hit (their vapes),” he said.

In early September, he started to feel sick, mainly with headaches. His mother Tammy took him to the hospital and made Daniel admit that he had vaped.

“It’s really frustrating, and I know children, I think they cover each other,” said Tammy Ament.

Once in the hospital, Daniel quickly declined and was put on respiratory support for 29 days. He said doctors believed he had a 10% chance of surviving.

On October 15, Daniel received a double lung transplant.

He is now at home and recovering, but has lost more than 40 pounds, has to take more than 20 medications a day, and must wear a mask in public.

“Opportunities that I would have had before, like joining the military, I can no longer do,” he said.

Ament said that when doctors told him that his illness was related to vaping, he did not believe it.

“It just didn’t make sense, because why didn’t it happen to other people who had been vaping for years? Touch me, not them?” He said.

The Trump administration announced in early January that it would ban most flavored electronic cigarettes popular with teens, but menthol and tobacco flavored electronic cigarettes will be allowed to stay on the market.

