Former Alabama police officer sentenced to 14 years in prison for shooting an unarmed black man

A former Montgomery policeman was sentenced to 14 years in prison on Wednesday for shooting an unarmed black man in 2016. Originally charged with murder, his conviction was sentenced to homicide and found guilty in November by a Dale County jury.

According to the Montgomery Advertiser, 26-year-old Aaron Cody Smith shot 58-year-old Gregory Gunn seven times during a friendly stopover in West Montgomery. Gunn, who was only a few meters from his home, which he shared with his mother, was also insulted and put in an avoidable confrontation. Prosecutors accused Smith of escalating.

Smith’s defense argued that he was in a dangerous position

Neighborhood and as such feared for his life. The defense also claimed Gunn

armed with a painting stick that he used during her

Encounter.

Smith, who was on paid administrative leave during the trial, resigned from the Montgomery Police Department after the verdict.

Gunn’s siblings took the stand during the sentence and

paid tribute to her brother while he also called Smith for his actions.

“I have never seen anyone who can kill someone and come in and step out later. You did what you were going to do. You killed my brother. You hung him up. You were the prosecutor, the judge, and the jury,” said his brother Kenneth Gunn, according to the WSFA.

His sister, Kimberly Gunn, also opened up emotionally

her brother’s influence in her life.

“My brother meant a lot to me,” reports the Montgomery Advertiser. “He showed me that a single mother can be something without an education. He helped me make the right decisions in life because there were times when I wanted to give up. I wanted to take the easy way out. He said I could do it. He changed my life. “

Smith also apologized to the victim’s family for an explanation

He read.

“At today’s hearing there are no good words that both sides will be satisfied with. This was not only a roller coaster for me, but also for the Gunn family. I know an apology is not good enough for all of you, but I am truly sorry for your loss, ”he said.

“I have trouble taking my life seconds after that

Shots were fired and I’m still fighting today. It is not easy for me and please

I don’t think I could just go on like never before. It is in my mind

always.”

After the conviction, Montgomery District Attorney Daryl Bailey informed the WSFA that Smith was awaiting the maximum 20-year sentence that they had been charged.

“We worked tirelessly for hours to ensure that the Gunn family experienced justice. And I think they got this justice today by seeing him taken back to a prison cell, ”said Bailey, adding that Smith’s actions that night were intentional.

“This was an officer who intentionally didn’t dress up

body cam, didn’t turn on his car camera and went out there with the reason

with the intention of molesting a citizen that night hoping that he could make one

Statistics, ”he said.

Smith’s defense attorney, Mickey McDermott, announced that they would appeal the verdict. He added that they are looking for a bond that will allow their clients to be released from prison during the appeal hearing, the WSFA reports.