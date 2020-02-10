Former Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa receives positive test results on injured hip

February 10 (UPI) – Former Alabama Crimson tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is getting healthier as the 2020 NFL draft approaches.

League sources told ESPN and NFL Media on Monday that the latest Tagovailoa test results were “as positive as possible” and that his broken hip had healed.

Tagovailoa, a planned selection in the first round of the NFL Draft in April, has good hip movement. According to NFL Media, he could return to football activities in a month if he continues to make good progress.

The Heisman Trophy 2018 runner-up underwent major hip surgery in November, which resulted in him missing out on the rest of his junior season in Alabama. He said he was optimistic about the upcoming draft on January 6 that he could return to the field in time for the start of the 2020 season.

Tagovailoa’s agent, Leigh Steinberg, told AL.com last month that his client is expected to be healthy in April and can take part in training sessions for NFL teams. Steinberg said Tagovailoa could hold a 40-minute throw session either on Alabama’s pro-day in March or on a separate pro-day before the draft, depending on the quarterback’s health.

Tagovailoa completed 71.4 percent of his passes for 2,840 yards, 33 touchdowns, and three interceptions with the Crimson Tide last season.